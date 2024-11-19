Summit Radiology Partners with HealthLevel to Close Gaps and Drive Revenue Integrity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Radiology Services, a leading Georgia-based diagnostic and interventional radiology practice, has partnered with HealthLevel to leverage its powerful Foundations™ platform for comprehensive revenue insights. With Foundations™, Summit Radiology reduces revenue gaps, helping the practice improve financial performance while maximizing operational efficiency.

"Foundations™ has transformed our revenue management approach," says Minh Le, practice administrator at Summit Radiology. "With real-time visibility into orders revenue, we're better equipped to minimize costs and maintain high-quality patient care. Foundations™ is a key pillar in our practice's operational strategy."

Christy Hembree, Director of RCM (Coding & Compliance) at Summit Radiology says, "Foundations™ streamlines our auditing process, enabling rapid identification of billing discrepancies across high volumes. This tool's efficiency and accuracy ensures timely corrections while maintaining compliance with payor guidelines — it's a fresh experience and very effective for managing our scale."

Summit Radiology Services provides a full range of diagnostic and imaging services to hospitals and care networks across the western, northwestern, and southeastern regions of Georgia. As the demand for Summit Radiology's services grows, HealthLevel's Foundations™ helps ensure revenue integrity in a rapidly changing healthcare environment that requires essential solutions that support future scalability and financial stability.

"Summit Radiology's reputation is among the most forward-thinking for patient care, along with their decades of experience with charges and claims management," says Parag Paranjpe, HealthLevel CEO & founder. "They have demonstrated that Foundations™ is designed to meet the unique demands of high-volume radiology revenue. We are fortunate to have a partner like Summit Radiology and are thrilled to support them in driving both operational and financial growth."

About Summit Radiology Services, PC

With over 30 years of experience, Summit Radiology Services offers a full range of diagnostic and imaging services at leading hospitals and care networks throughout Georgia. Procedures span diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine to address conditions & diseases affecting the abdomen, breast, central nervous system, chest, face & neck, heart & vascular, and reproductive organs. Over 40 board certified radiologists support hospitals across 14 Georgia locations. Learn more at https://summitrad.net/

About HealthLevel

Founded in 2010, HealthLevel is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company is the creator of Foundations™, the leading radiology business operations platform. By combining disparate clinical, financial, and operational data into analytics, Foundations™ paints a complete picture of radiology business operations. Team members are engaged with its actionable insights to drive operational improvements across quality, productivity, and profitability. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

