Summit Radiology Selects AbbaDox for Enhanced Workflow and Reporting

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Radiology, a teleradiology practice based in northeast Indiana serving over 50 locations nationwide, has entered into an agreement with AbbaDox to enhance its imaging and reporting workflow. AbbaDox, the leader in radiology workflow solutions, will provide Summit with its specialized Cloud Fax and Referring Physician Portal, ensuring reliable and efficient report distribution even during HL7 interface disruptions. The full AbbaDox solution suite is expected to be implemented by spring 2025.

"Our mission is to provide the highest possible standard of care to our patients, and we need a robust set of technology capabilities to support our clinicians," said Summit Radiology Chief Information Officer Greg Michael. "AbbaDox enables seamless final report distribution and offers the flexibility we need to manage complex workflows."

Summit Radiology sought to replace its existing solution, it prioritized both increased functionality and a strong support team.

"Ensuring that clinical workflows and reporting are uninterrupted is key to supporting patient care," said Adam Dagan, VP of Sales at AbbaDox. "With our solution, Summit Radiology will not only have seamless final report distribution but also the flexibility to manage potential workflow disruptions effectively. We are proud to collaborate with Merge in delivering this tailored solution."

In addition to AbbaDox solutions, Summit also purchased imaging solutions from Merge, an industry leader with over 30 years of expertise in medical imaging. Merge PACS, VNA, and Workflow Orchestrator will be integrated alongside AbbaDox's client portal to support Summit Radiology's clinicians across multiple locations.

About Summit Radiology

Summit Radiology's mission is to provide radiological services, both professional and technical, to hospitals, clinics, and patients. Summit Radiology and its physicians, employees, and agents shall provide such services in a professional, ethical, and compassionate manner, providing the highest possible standard of care to the patients referred to it. Summit Radiology currently staffs more than 80 radiologists and physician extenders, and services 40 hospitals and more than 25 outpatient imaging facilities, including a dedicated interventional radiology outpatient clinic.

Learn more at summitradiology.com

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox specializes in cloud-native platform solutions that optimize radiology practice workflows, streamline care delivery, and minimize operational costs. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions supports the entire patient journey, promoting efficiency, enhancing patient care, and achieving operational excellence across healthcare practices.

Learn more at abbadox.com

About Merge

Merge medical imaging solutions, offered by Merative, combine intelligent, scalable imaging workflow tools with deep and broad expertise to help healthcare organizations improve their confidence in patient outcomes and optimize care delivery. Merge has more than 30 years of deployment configuration and support expertise, with a diverse install base including five of the top 10 largest U.S. health systems.

Learn more at merative.com/merge-imaging.

