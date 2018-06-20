Summit Recognition Solutions Takes Employee Recognition Rewards To Your Mobile Wallet

Convenient. Secure. Cutting Edge. Mobile wallets take your virtual card across the digital threshold. With mobile wallet integration, you can spend your virtual card anywhere mobile wallet pay is accepted.

Rewards xChange, Summit's state-of-the-art rewards portal, makes receiving rewards more fun and personally engaging for all of your employees. As employees earn reward points, they can convert them into currency via a virtual Visa debit card and then go shopping at their favorite online retailers in the Rewards xChange mall, and now to point-of-sale, wherever mobile wallet payments are accepted.

Summit Recognition Solutions is a division of Summit Group, and has provided employee engagement and recognition solutions for more than 30 years. Summit Group also provides Branded Product and Marketing Solutions, and has been developing effective solutions for our corporate customers since 1969.

