Summit Ridge Energy and Osaka Gas Enter New Solar and Storage Joint Venture Partnerships

News provided by

Summit Ridge Energy

26 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

The deals mark commercial solar company's entry into Virginia market and expansion into energy storage

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Energy (SRE), the nation's leading commercial solar and energy storage company, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Osaka Gas USA Corporation (OGUSA), a subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. to construct, own and operate more than 100 megawatts (MW) of solar projects throughout the state of Virginia and 8 MW of energy storage systems in New York. The joint venture deals represents a nine-figure investment in clean energy development.

The deals mark the third and fourth joint ventures between SRE and OGUSA, strengthening their long term-partnership and emphasizing SRE's status as a trusted and reliable partner to organizations seeking to invest in clean energy.

"We are proud to strengthen our relationship with OGUSA to grow the commercial solar industry in our home state of Virginia and enter New York's energy storage market. Our ongoing partnership will create new jobs across the both states, generate meaningful tax revenue for the local economy and allow more households and businesses to benefit from clean energy savings," said Steve Raeder, CEO at SRE.

"OGUSA is pleased to expand our partnership with SRE into the community solar market in Virginia and battery storage market in New York. We're eager to pursue new technologies, enter new markets and further contribute to the decarbonization and stability of the US power grid," said Sunao Okamoto, President & CEO of OGUSA.

OGUSA invests in energy infrastructure assets and businesses across North America and promotes renewable energy in its power business as key components for reduction of greenhouse gas.

About Summit Ridge Energy
Launched in 2017, Summit Ridge Energy is the nation's leading commercial solar company. Through its strategic partnerships and project financing expertise, the company develops and acquires pre-operational projects within the rapidly growing solar energy and battery storage sectors. In the past five years, SRE has deployed over $1.6B USD into clean energy assets. With a development pipeline of more than 2 GW, SRE will have more than 400 MW of PV online by the end of 2023, providing solar power to approximately 50,000 homes.

About OGUSA
OGUSA has established its three core businesses of the LNG liquefaction and export, shale gas development, and power generation so far. OGUSA strives to contribute to achieving a low carbon/carbon neutral society by developing renewables, battery storage technology, and e-methane (the technology to produce synthetic methane from Hydrogen and CO2) as well as natural gas related business.

SOURCE Summit Ridge Energy

Also from this source

Classes Begin at New Green Job Training Center in Chicago

Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy announce 17 MW of Solar Installations in MD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.