Summit Ridge Group Broadens Expertise in Media, Satellite, Telecommunications, Technology, and Valuation with Key Industry Hires

News provided by

Summit Ridge Group

07 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

Kevin McElroy, CPA/ABV, ASA joins as Director, Yagnik Mehta, M.S. joins as Analyst

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Group, LLC, the leading financial and business valuation consulting boutique focused solely on the telecommunications, media, and satellite industries, announced today two key appointments to its valuation and technology teams: Kevin McElroy, CPA/ABV, ASA has joined as Director and Yagnik Mehta has joined as an Analyst.

With the hires of McElroy and Mehta, Summit Ridge continues to bolster its leadership in transaction advisory, litigation support, and valuation advisory services. Summit Ridge Group's new hires also build on the momentum of its recently announced approval for selection as the FCC's Clearinghouse for the 3.45 – 3.55 GHz spectrum band.

"We're pleased to announce the additions of Kevin and Yagnik to the Summit Ridge team," said Armand Musey, president and CEO of Summit Ridge Group. "Kevin brings significant experience in valuation opinions and advisory services across many industries, and Yagnik has deep technical knowledge in the telecom, satellite and technology sectors. Both add incredible value to our expertise in the regulatory and valuation challenges that many industries are currently facing."

McElroy brings over 15 years of financial reporting, gift and estate, litigation, buy/sell agreements, and other valuation and advisory services. Prior to joining Summit Ridge, McElroy worked for highly regarded firms including FMV Opinions and Crowe LLP. McElroy also has extensive accounting expertise, including as a company Controller and is a past president of the NYC Chapter of the American Society of Appraisers.

Mehta has deep industry knowledge in the telecom, satellite and technology sectors. Prior to joining Summit Ridge, Mehta worked at Planet Labs, building strategic/tech partnerships, M&A strategies and business models for the satellite industry. In addition, Metha has worked with many venture capital firms, providing valuation opinions and conducting industry research during the completion of his management master's program at NYU.

To learn more about Summit Ridge Group, visit https://summitridgegroup.com/.

About Summit Ridge Group
Summit Ridge Group is a financial consulting and business valuation firm focused solely on the satellite, telecommunications, and media sectors, with deep, industry-recognized expertise in all aspects of the satellite communications sector. Its projects include matters for transactional purposes, litigation support, including expert witness testimony, FCC reimbursement services, and restructuring, with particular expertise in wireless spectrum and satellite communications. Summit Ridge Group is also the publisher of a leading telecommunications reference text, The Spectrum Handbook 2018.

SOURCE Summit Ridge Group

Also from this source

Summit Ridge Group and Partners Selected to Serve as FCC's 3.45 GHz Clearinghouse

Summit Ridge Group, the leading financial and business valuation consulting boutique focused solely on the telecommunications, media, and satellite...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.