Summit Ridge Group Broadens Expertise in Media, Satellite, Telecommunications, Technology, and Valuation with Key Industry Hires

Kevin McElroy, CPA/ABV, ASA joins as Director, Yagnik Mehta, M.S. joins as Analyst

NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Group, LLC, the leading financial and business valuation consulting boutique focused solely on the telecommunications, media, and satellite industries, announced today two key appointments to its valuation and technology teams: Kevin McElroy, CPA/ABV, ASA has joined as Director and Yagnik Mehta has joined as an Analyst.

With the hires of McElroy and Mehta, Summit Ridge continues to bolster its leadership in transaction advisory, litigation support, and valuation advisory services. Summit Ridge Group's new hires also build on the momentum of its recently announced approval for selection as the FCC's Clearinghouse for the 3.45 – 3.55 GHz spectrum band.

"We're pleased to announce the additions of Kevin and Yagnik to the Summit Ridge team," said Armand Musey, president and CEO of Summit Ridge Group. "Kevin brings significant experience in valuation opinions and advisory services across many industries, and Yagnik has deep technical knowledge in the telecom, satellite and technology sectors. Both add incredible value to our expertise in the regulatory and valuation challenges that many industries are currently facing."

McElroy brings over 15 years of financial reporting, gift and estate, litigation, buy/sell agreements, and other valuation and advisory services. Prior to joining Summit Ridge, McElroy worked for highly regarded firms including FMV Opinions and Crowe LLP. McElroy also has extensive accounting expertise, including as a company Controller and is a past president of the NYC Chapter of the American Society of Appraisers.

Mehta has deep industry knowledge in the telecom, satellite and technology sectors. Prior to joining Summit Ridge, Mehta worked at Planet Labs, building strategic/tech partnerships, M&A strategies and business models for the satellite industry. In addition, Metha has worked with many venture capital firms, providing valuation opinions and conducting industry research during the completion of his management master's program at NYU.

To learn more about Summit Ridge Group, visit https://summitridgegroup.com/.

About Summit Ridge Group

Summit Ridge Group is a financial consulting and business valuation firm focused solely on the satellite, telecommunications, and media sectors, with deep, industry-recognized expertise in all aspects of the satellite communications sector. Its projects include matters for transactional purposes, litigation support, including expert witness testimony, FCC reimbursement services, and restructuring, with particular expertise in wireless spectrum and satellite communications. Summit Ridge Group is also the publisher of a leading telecommunications reference text, The Spectrum Handbook 2018.

SOURCE Summit Ridge Group