Summit Ridge Group Facilitates $500,000,000 in Federal Communications Commission Reimbursements for Clients

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Group ("SRG" or "the Firm"), the leading financial and business valuation consulting boutique focused on telecom, media, and satellite industries, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully achieved more than $500 million in approved reimbursements for its clients through multiple Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") government programs.

Over the last seven years, SRG's team of experts has diligently focused on facilitating reimbursements for clients participating in programs such as the TV Broadcast Repack, the C-band Clearing, the Secure and Trusted Communications Program ("SCRP" or "Rip & Replace"). As a new entrant to FCC reimbursement programs in 2017, SRG has continuously broadened its capabilities and enhanced client outcomes. The quantity and pace of reimbursements have substantially increased during the Firm's work on Rip and Replace.

SRG's success in reaching the $500 million reimbursement mark reflects its expertise and dedication to understanding and efficiently navigating the intricate landscape of FCC compliance regulations. The Firm has earned a strong reputation as a trusted partner for clients seeking to navigate regulatory reimbursement challenges and find end-to-end solutions. SRG has worked diligently to uphold the FCC's mission of eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse by ensuring proper documentation and accurate submissions. SRG's expertise in FCC reimbursements has been recognized via its appointment as the 3.45 GHz Band Relocation Clearinghouse.

Summit Ridge Group President Armand Musey notes: "I am proud of our teams for the incredible accomplishment and am grateful for our loyal clients who entrusted us with their critical reimbursement projects. Our client-focused mentality allowed us to reach this $500 million milestone and reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, results-oriented services."

SRG is dedicated to continuing these efforts and leading the industry in FCC reimbursement support. While this is an incredible accomplishment, SRG recognizes that more work must still be done for its clients to facilitate the various FCC reimbursement programs.

About Summit Ridge Group

Summit Ridge Group is an internationally recognized provider of complex business valuation, financial advisory, and industry analysis in the global telecom, media, and satellite sectors. Since 2008, clients have engaged us to provide objective perspectives on complex valuation-related matters involving high-stakes transaction decisions, litigation support, or financial restructuring matters. Our projects are often related to hard-to-value businesses or the valuation of intangible assets such as wireless spectrum licenses or satellite orbital slot authorizations. Their professionals have a deep understanding of all financial and industry issues related to spectrum. Summit Ridge has earned its credibility as a leading authority in the communications sector with institutional investors, leading law firms, U.S. government agencies, and other industry participants.

