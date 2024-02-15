Summit Ridge Group Promotes Four Key Members

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Ridge Group ("SRG"), the leading financial and business valuation consulting boutique focused on telecom, media and satellite industries, is delighted to announce today the well-deserved promotions of four of its team members.

Fan Jia is promoted to Director, after joining SRG in 2017 as its second employee. She leads the team supporting the TV repack project and the Rip and Replace program following FCC guidelines. Internally, she serves as Summit Ridge Group's financial controller. Jia holds a master's degree in accounting and is a member of the American Society of Appraisers.

Daniel-John Perez is promoted to Vice-President after joining Summit Ridge Group in the summer of 2018 after graduating from the University at Buffalo with a degree in Business Administration, concentrating in Financial Analysis. Since joining SRG, he has provided a valuable contribution to the TV Repack project, the Rip and Replace project, the C-Band relocation project, and internally serves as the Chief Information Security Officer. Perez became a certified Project Management Professional (PMP)® in 2023.

Samantha Lynch is promoted to Vice-President after joining SRG in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Marist College with dual degrees in Mathematics and Business. Upon graduation, she has provided a valuable contribution to the TV repack project, the Rip and Replace project, and various valuation and litigation support matters. Lynch became a CFA charter holder in 2023 after passing all three exams consecutively.

Katie DiRico is promoted to Associate after joining SRG in 2022. DiRico graduated from Trinity College, earning a degree in Environmental Science and a minor in Studio Arts. Since joining SRG, she has played a key role in the C-Band relocation project and the Rip and Replace project. Internally, DiRico serves as the head of Marketing.

SRG President Armand Musey notes, "This team has consistently demonstrated their commitment to their clients and have played a significant role in the growth and success of the company. We sincerely appreciate Fan, Daniel-John, Samantha, and Katie's hard work and dedication. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved achievement!"

About Summit Ridge Group

Summit Ridge is an internationally recognized provider of complex business valuation, financial advisory, and industry analysis in the global telecom, media, and satellite sectors. Summit Ridge provides financial analysis, transaction due diligence, litigation support (including expert witness testimony), restructuring advisory, and custom research projects. Our professionals have a deep understanding of all financial and industry issues related to spectrum. Summit Ridge has earned its credibility as a leading authority in the communications sector with institutional investors, leading law firms, U.S. government agencies, and other industry participants.

Summit Ridge also has significant experience supporting clients participating in FCC reimbursement programs. We have facilitated over $425 million in client reimbursements from the TV Broadcast Repack, the C-band Clearing, and the Secure and Trusted Communications Program (SCRP or Rip & Replace) programs. Summit Ridge was recently selected as the 3.45 GHz Clearinghouse,

SOURCE Summit Ridge Group