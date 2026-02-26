Summit Scales Next-Generation 1229 Crane Platform Into Heavy-Duty Territory

New 1229 Hydraulic Crane brings ASE Phase 5 intelligence and 205-pound weight savings to 12,000-pound capacity class – stows three times faster than traditional systems.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Truck Bodies, a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in service truck bodies and service cranes, will introduce its 1229 Hydraulic Crane and Advanced Safety Electronics (ASE) Phase 5 Control System at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, expanding the company's next-generation crane platform into heavy-duty applications. The fully integrated solution delivers 12,000-pound lifting capacity with 29-foot reach while weighing 205 pounds less than previous 12,000-pound models.

The weight reduction directly translates into increased payload capacity, allowing operators to carry additional tools, parts, and fluids without exceeding chassis limits. Increased payload capacity offers a critical advantage for heavy equipment dealers, utility operators, mining service providers, oil and gas field service providers, and construction equipment repair operations.

Engineered for 8 Series bodies and larger on 26,000 GVWR chassis and above, the 1229 brings the structural innovations, continuous rotation capability and fully proportional controls recently introduced with Summit's 829 crane to operators who need higher lifting capacity for engines, transmissions, counterweights and heavy components.

"Nearly all the benefits present in the 829, from self-centering and the sealed crane compartment to continuous rotation and lighter weight, have been transferred to this new platform," said Christian Glascock, product development engineer at Summit Truck Bodies. "The 1229 was engineered to have a higher capacity than Summit has ever offered before."

Three Times Faster Picking and Stowing

The 1229 employs a fully proportional control valve that enables seamless movement of all functions simultaneously. Combined with continuous rotation capability, the system delivers picking, positioning and stowing speeds up to three times faster than traditional crane systems.

"The continuous rotation feature eliminates the need to reverse direction, allowing operators to deploy the crane quickly, rotate it continuously and stow it immediately after completing a job," Glascock said. "That paired with the multifunction capabilities results in three times picking, positioning and stowing speeds."

The speed advantage translates to measurable productivity gains for fleet operators. Service technicians complete more calls per day, and equipment downtime decreases when repairs can be executed faster.

Platform Architecture Delivers Weight-to-Strength Advantage

The 1229 achieves its 205-pound weight reduction through the same engineering approaches that defined the 829: stronger and lighter boom profiles paired with a redesigned rotate assembly. The crane features a revised hexagonal boom profile with a flat bottom that reduces section height while maintaining self-centering alignment. The boom profile enables an elevation range from negative 10 degrees to 77.5 degrees positive.

A fully enclosed worm and gear rotate assembly provides better protection and reduced maintenance compared to open-face designs. The double-row slewing bearing delivers an 80,000 foot-pound rating, 37.5 percent stronger than previous standard models, while weighing 30 percent less at 180 pounds compared to 255 pounds.

"The 1229 is the next step in our crane evolution, and similar to our 829 crane, offers a stronger and lighter profile, paired with a lighter rotational assembly," Glascock explained. "The 1229 requires a heavier and more robust body to not only support the load from the higher capacity but also act as a counterweight for stability."

Additional structural improvements include a relocated winch positioned behind the main boom pivot and lowered on an angled mounting bracket to reduce overall crane height to 38.5 inches when stowed. A redesigned modular anti-two-block system requires zero adjustment and features bolt-on components for easier replacement.

ASE Phase 5 Reduces Total Cost of Ownership

The 1229 is fully compatible with Summit's advanced ASE Phase 5 from launch, with all features from the 829 carrying over to the higher-capacity crane. The intelligent control system dramatically lowers total cost of ownership by slashing lifecycle maintenance costs through predictive diagnostics and real-time system monitoring.

The ASE Phase 5 Control System features an updated touchscreen interface with real-time diagnostics for all monitored systems. A dedicated maintenance menu tracks service intervals and monitors component lifespans, enabling predictive maintenance scheduling that prevents breakdowns before they occur. The system supports integration with fleet management platforms, providing operators with comprehensive data to optimize truck utilization and minimize unexpected downtime.

The wireless remote includes a full-color display with customizable interface options and integrated vehicle alarm for theft deterrence. The system operates and monitors the engine, PTO, outriggers, lights and all crane functions from three control points: the main panel in the rear compartment, cab control panel and wireless remote.

Auto-deploy, auto-retract and auto-stow functions through the wireless remote, along with customizable hot keys for frequently used tasks, further streamline operations and reduce the time technicians spend on crane setup and breakdown between service calls.

Coordinated Production Rollout

The 1229 enters production in Q2 2026 as part of Summit's coordinated rollout alongside the 829 crane and broader Phase 5 system expansion across the company's hydraulic crane lineup. The simultaneous launch demonstrates Summit's manufacturing capabilities and vertical integration, with all cranes sharing the same advanced control architecture built factory-direct.

Summit will display the 1229 Hydraulic Crane and ASE Phase 5 Control System at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Booth S62823 in the South Hall, March 3-7. For information, call (866) 985-3100 or visit summitbodies.com.

To access high-resolution images of Summit's new 1229 Hydraulic Crane and ASE Phase 5 Control System, please visit https://summitbodies.com/summit-launches-1229-12k-hydraulic-service-crane/.

About Summit Truck Bodies

Summit Truck Equipment and Summit Truck Bodies, part of the Transwest Inc. family, work together to deliver high-quality, custom-built service and lube truck solutions nationwide. Summit Truck Bodies designs and manufactures durable, innovative truck bodies, cranes and equipment tailored for industries such as construction, utilities, mining, oil and gas, and equipment dealers. Summit Truck Equipment provides sales, distribution and support directly to customers, ensuring a seamless factory-direct experience from design through service. The result is superior service, performance and safety in every truck body. For more information about Summit Truck Bodies and its latest innovations, including the 1229 and 829 Hydraulic Cranes and ASE Phase 5 Control System, visit summitbodies.com.

