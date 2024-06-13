Summit Street Group Expanding Operations in Colorado

Firm Announces Two New Hires

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Street Group, a Denver-based management consulting and major project advisory firm, welcomes John Karner and Nora Johnson, adding significant finance experience and economic market analysis to the growing list of services offered.

John Karner most recently served as the Director of Finance for the City of Greeley, overseeing the City's financial operations and $400 million budget. He has worked on Colorado's most complex public-private partnerships including the National Western Center project and Central 70. His broad experience includes time at the federal and local government levels, Denver International Airport, and international work with a global management consulting firm.

Nora Johnson brings a systemic approach to economic and market analysis, specializing in research and data analysis. She has deep experience assisting clients with the development of strategic goals across industries and will expand the firm's marketing and planning capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with these emerging leaders. Summit Street Group is expanding our platform of services to better serve our clients across all industries," said Summit Street Group's CEO Patrick O'Keefe.

Summit Street Group provides services across the infrastructure and built environment sector, including project advisory services, alternative financing, market analysis and management consulting to public and private sector clients. The firm's team has extensive experience in project delivery, deal structure, market analysis, public affairs, and corporate operational management, with an emphasis on building and maintaining coalitions of relevant stakeholders across key sectors.

