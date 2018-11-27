Summit Vista Names CEO, CMO

Erickson, who has led Summit Vista since 2015, has been a key strategist in premiering a community that Utahns had not experienced. Having developed senior housing and healthcare entities internationally, he has helped more than 20,000 older adults enjoy a life plan community lifestyle.

A key leader in marketing Summit Vista to a new state, Ornberg will continue to promote its benefits and features while handling logistical management with new residents. With 15 years in the industry, she has assisted thousands of older adults identify suitable living options.

"We are extremely confident in both Mark and Kelly in these new roles," said Karl Frey, executive vice president, iStar, one of three Summit Vista investors. "They've not only proven themselves in successfully opening a massive unit that Utah has not seen before, they have applied vision that allows Summit Vista to continue to provide excellent accommodations for older adults who want a better way to live."

Based on the success of Utah's model, Summit Vista leaders are researching expansion options in the Midwest, Southwest and Eastern regions of the country.

Located at 3390 Signal Peak Drive, Taylorsville, UT, Summit Vista provides an active senior living community so residents enjoy worry-free living. Visit www.SummitVista.com .

iStar finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate-related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. For more information, visit www.istar.com.

The two additional Summit Vista investors include Boston-based Solamere Capital and Gardner Company in Salt Lake City.

