Summit Wash Holdings Announces 37-Site Platform Acquisitions; CWA Advises Waters Car Wash

MIAMI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Wash Holdings, a new private equity-backed entrant into the car wash industry, officially announced its express car wash platform and partnership with New Mountain Capital. The initial platform was formed with the acquisitions of Russell Speeder's Car Wash, Waters Car Wash and Squeeky's Car Wash and consists of 37 car wash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets. Dan Pittman, the former CEO of DRB Systems, will be appointed CEO. The full official press release from Summit Wash Holdings can be found here.

Car Wash Advisory, a leading investment banking firm and transaction advisor focused exclusively on the car wash industry, advised Florida-based Waters Car Wash. Waters Car Wash currently has five (5) operating express car washes with another four (4) in development throughout Central and South Florida. The Waters Car Wash team will be staying on in a development role to identify and build new car wash sites throughout Florida.

"We are really proud of the outcome of this transaction for Waters, which allows these entrepreneurs to be rewarded for their many years of hard work but also allows them to leverage their development expertise to grow the Waters brand with their new partner," remarked Colin May, Managing Director at Car Wash Advisory. Doug Long of Waters commented, "We came into this process unsure of whether we wanted to sell 100% or find a partner that we could work with long-term. CWA's sale process generated significant interest in our washes and provided us with multiple offers and several high-quality buyer options, including Summit Wash Holdings who is a great fit for us."

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory, LLC is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in Miami specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com .

Media Contact:

Robin Sisk

332-209-4246

[email protected]

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory