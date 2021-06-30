Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC awarded DARPA- IT Business Support Services Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded the IT Business Support Services contract to Summit2Sea Consulting, LLC. Summit2Sea will support the Office of the Comptroller, which provides expert financial stewardship of Agency resources and fiscal activities. As prime contractor, Summit2Sea will perform business architecture, software development and applications help desk activities to support the generation, tracking and reporting of all budgeting and accounting events. "We are excited to work with DARPA and support their mission to maintain technological superiority of the U.S. military and prevent technological surprise from harming U.S. national security through sponsorship of revolutionary, high-payoff research and development," stated Bryan Eckle (partner of the firm).