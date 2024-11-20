Summitas integrates with Risclarity to enhance the Family Offices Client Experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, an innovative client engagement platform for family offices, wealth advisors, and their clients, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Risclarity, a leading financial data aggregation and reporting solution for family wealth firms. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the client experience for family offices, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver a best-in-class solution.

Family offices face the challenge of managing diverse and often complex financial data for ultra-high-net-worth clients. With Summitas' secure and customizable client portals and Risclarity's cutting-edge aggregation and reporting capabilities, clients will benefit from an enriched, user-friendly experience that enhances transparency, collaboration, and efficiency.

"We're creating a unified experience that enhances transparency, efficiency, and collaboration..." Post this

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Secure Data Integration: Summitas' API integration with Risclarity ensures that sensitive financial information is securely provided to clients when they want it and on their device of choice. Summitas and Risclarity prioritize data security, ensuring that family offices can trust that the highest cryptography and compliance standards protect sensitive client information.

Enhanced Engagement: By providing consolidated investment reporting online, firms have deeper conversations with their clients when meeting in person.

"We are excited about integrating with Summitas," said Rick Higgins, CEO and Founder of Risclarity. Combining our investment data aggregation service and bespoke reporting with Summitas' client engagement portal enables family offices to create a best-of-breed technology capability while providing the end client with a complete and holistic view of their wealth."

"This partnership with Risclarity underscores our commitment to providing family offices with the most secure, seamless, and innovative solutions available," said Dan Gregerson, Chairman and CEO of Summitas. "By combining our robust client engagement platform with Risclarity's advanced data aggregation and reporting, we're creating a unified experience that enhances transparency, efficiency, and collaboration for wealth advisors and their clients."

About Summitas

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high net worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

About Risclarity

Risclarity fills in the technology gaps family wealth firms face when serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. We enable firms to combine disparate data sets, scale their operations, and provide comprehensive client reporting. We are taking an innovative approach to simplifying complexity so our clients can scale efficiently and securely.

For more information on how Risclarity integrates with Summitas, please visit our partner integration page: https://www.risclarity.com/partners/summitas.

SOURCE Summitas