Summitas Wins Prestigious Miami Family Wealth Report 2025 Award

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas, the innovative client engagement platform for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses, has achieved global recognition by winning in the 'WealthTech Solution–Latin America' category at the Miami Family Wealth Report Awards 2025 program.

The annual Miami Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities in Miami, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Experts from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants, and other service providers, each with in-depth knowledge and broad expertise, perform the rigorous and independent judging process.

"Summitas transcends traditional client portals by enhancing communication across multiple channels. Our platform ensures smooth, secure interactions among operations, advisors, clients, and essential stakeholders," stated Dan Gregerson, CEO of Summitas. "By supporting diverse communication methods and centralizing access to information, Summitas engages clients more effectively. We are honored to receive this recognition from Miami Family Wealth Report and its panel of esteemed experts."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was the first to extend his congratulations and best wishes. "These awards are so beneficial as they allow organizations and individuals to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, and be recognized internally and externally by their peers."

Summitas provides a centralized client operating platform that gathers data from multiple sources, including user-generated content, to simplify operations, increase communication, and organize, protect, and share information—all from one place. From the Digital Vault to collaboration tools, private communication, integration of financial information, task management, and streamlined workflows, a branded Summitas portal provides measurable value to family offices, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses.

Established in 2007 by seasoned entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of ultra-high net worth clientele and mission-critical software development, Summitas was born out of a vision to harness technology to cater to the evolving needs of the 21st-century wealth industry.

