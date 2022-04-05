Summitas Wins WealthTech Americas 2022 "Innovator of the Year" Award

Engagement platforms provide a protected space for all client-related information.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summitas delivers secure, online engagement platforms for family ofﬁces, wealth advisors, and other client-facing businesses. Summitas increases client communication, happiness, and retention. We are proud to announce that Summitas won the "Innovator of the Year" award from WealthBriefing at the WealthTech Americas Awards 2022.

Showcasing 'best of breed' in the Americas, the awards recognize outstanding organizations, grouped by specialty and geography, that the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.'

Each of these categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the advisory board. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners, finalists, and commended alike.

"Summitas increases client engagement and retention by organizing, protecting, and sharing financial, legal, and collaborative information from any number of sources," said Dan Gregerson, Summitas Executive Chairman. "Summitas delivers branded engagement platforms that extend online identities through controlled access to sensitive material with point-and-click simplicity. We're delighted and humbled that WealthBriefing and their panel of experts have recognized us this year."

Clients need timely access to information from their families, advisors, lawyers, accountants, and other software solutions, e.g., portfolio management, custodians, reporting, and risk analysis. Summitas Platform® features a scalable, secure, and fault-tolerant engagement platform that hosts any of over 25 solution-specific apps and a variety of connectors to the outside world. It was created as a vendor-neutral solution to simplify complexity arising from the exponential growth of specialized systems and granular services in the Wealth Industry.

About Summitas

Summitas was founded in 2007 by a leading American family, Silicon Valley software entrepreneurs, and Wealth Industry veterans. Today, we serve many of the largest and best-known family offices, multi-family offices, RIAs, and law firms.

With offices in New York City and Charlotte, we've won awards in every category required to increase engagement for client-facing businesses. Our center of gravity is security. Our mission is to provide exceptional service and measurable value.

Please get in touch with us if you need to organize, protect, and share information—all from one place.

