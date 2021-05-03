SummitET Announces Strategic Communications Institute for Preparedness™

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises & Training® (SummitET®), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, launches The Strategic Communications Institute for PreparednessTM (SCIPTM). The institute prepares communicators for the next level of strategic and critical thinking when addressing threats and hazards across the prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery mission areas.

SCIP offers diverse strategic communication curriculum to meet a variety of audiences, including foundational training for new strategic communicators, refresher courses, advanced training principles and strategies for seasoned strategic communicators.

"Our cadre of instructors is made up of current and former communication practitioners and members of the media, with decades of experience," states John Duda, SummitET CEO. "We have blended this experience and talent with the latest in digital media methodologies and emerging technologies to produce a client workforce that is prepared to effectively drive messaging and improve planning."

SCIP offers more than twenty-five in-person and virtual workshops that can be customized to the client's training needs. These workshops are also recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® to Human Resource professionals. The cost of attending one of the Institute's workshops is nominal, particularly for organizations of the federal government, where pricing is at or below the federal government's micro-purchase threshold level and/or the simplified acquisition threshold level.

Learn more about the virtual workshops for individuals and organizations at SummitET.com/workshops or review SummitET SCIP 2021 training brochure at SummitET.com/strategic-communications-institute. For more information about the Strategic Communications Institute for Preparedness, or if you are interested in hosting a cost-sharing local/regional workshop contact [email protected]

About SummitET®

Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®) is a veteran-owned small business that seeks to offer innovative preparedness solutions. When founded, our team sought to develop a more flexible model that could be adapted to serve the needs of any organization large or small. Drawing on a diversity of experience in emergency management and response, communications, military, government, and the private sector, the team brings a comprehensive perspective to managing and mitigating risk. By applying best practices in management and organizational behavior, strategy and planning, together with the latest developments in learning and technology, SummitET has quickly grown its reputation as an industry leader, serving a range of clients.

