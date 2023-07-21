SummitET Appoints Adam Montella as Senior Vice President

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, announced the addition of Adam Montella, MPA, MHS-V, CMP as the company's new Senior Vice President. Adam is an internationally recognized subject matter expert, speaker, and writer on numerous topics relating to emergency management, business continuity, physical and cyber security, homeland security, public health, disaster response, and recovery.

"With Summit's culture of innovation and collaboration, intensely focused on quality and customer service, I am eager to work with such a team of incredibly talented and dedicated professionals to create new and innovative solutions," said Montella on joining the firm.

With over three and a half decades of direct experience, Adam has worked in senior staff positions or advisory roles in local, state, and federal government, private industry, and non-government organizations. In his role with SummitET, Adam will oversee both programs and operations to effectively coordinate and spearhead initiatives to align them with the company's strategic goals.

"Adam's experience in senior leadership positions and direct response and recovery coordination to presidentially declared disasters including the September 11th terrorist attacks, Hurricanes Maria, Andrew, Hugo, and Katrina; and the COVID-19 Federal Vaccination mission align him well with our core competencies," said John Duda, SummitET CEO. "We are fortunate to have Adam support and mentor our team. His addition will add to our customer-focused culture."

In addition to serving as Senior Vice President at SummitET, Adam will continue to serve on the board of the Mid-Florida Chapter Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP), the Curriculum Review and Editorial Boards for the American Public University System (APUS), American Military University (AMU) and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University's Emergency Services Industry Advisory Board. Furthermore, Adam is a current member of the Department of Energy's Emergency Management Issues Special Interest Group (EMI SIG).

Adam has served on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA's) National Advisory Council (NAC), the Exercise and Continuity Sub-Committees of EMI-SIG, and was Human Services Branch Chief for the Florida State Emergency Response Team (SERT). In addition, Adam has been a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Private Sector Intelligence Analyst Program and FEMA's Emergency Response Team (ERT). His experience also includes ESFS-6 (Mass Care) lead at FEMA's National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) and Mass Care Officer for the American Red Cross.

