SummitET Appoints Adam Montella as Senior Vice President

News provided by

SummitET

21 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, announced the addition of Adam Montella, MPA, MHS-V, CMP as the company's new Senior Vice President. Adam is an internationally recognized subject matter expert, speaker, and writer on numerous topics relating to emergency management, business continuity, physical and cyber security, homeland security, public health, disaster response, and recovery. 

Continue Reading
Adam Montella, Senior Vice President of SummitET as of July 2023
Adam Montella, Senior Vice President of SummitET as of July 2023

"With Summit's culture of innovation and collaboration, intensely focused on quality and customer service, I am eager to work with such a team of incredibly talented and dedicated professionals to create new and innovative solutions," said Montella on joining the firm.

With over three and a half decades of direct experience, Adam has worked in senior staff positions or advisory roles in local, state, and federal government, private industry, and non-government organizations. In his role with SummitET, Adam will oversee both programs and operations to effectively coordinate and spearhead initiatives to align them with the company's strategic goals.

"Adam's experience in senior leadership positions and direct response and recovery coordination to presidentially declared disasters including the September 11th terrorist attacks, Hurricanes Maria, Andrew, Hugo, and Katrina; and the COVID-19 Federal Vaccination mission align him well with our core competencies," said John Duda, SummitET CEO. "We are fortunate to have Adam support and mentor our team. His addition will add to our customer-focused culture."

In addition to serving as Senior Vice President at SummitET, Adam will continue to serve on the board of the Mid-Florida Chapter Association of Continuity Professionals (ACP), the Curriculum Review and Editorial Boards for the American Public University System (APUS), American Military University (AMU) and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University's Emergency Services Industry Advisory Board. Furthermore, Adam is a current member of the Department of Energy's Emergency Management Issues Special Interest Group (EMI SIG). 

Adam has served on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA's) National Advisory Council (NAC), the Exercise and Continuity Sub-Committees of EMI-SIG, and was Human Services Branch Chief for the Florida State Emergency Response Team (SERT). In addition, Adam has been a member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Private Sector Intelligence Analyst Program and FEMA's Emergency Response Team (ERT). His experience also includes ESFS-6 (Mass Care) lead at FEMA's National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) and Mass Care Officer for the American Red Cross. 

Contact:
Valerie Potucek
(844) 201-430
[email protected]com

SOURCE SummitET

Also from this source

SummitET Introduces Preparedness Podcast: Bridging the Gap

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.