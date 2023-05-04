SummitET Introduces Preparedness Podcast: Bridging the Gap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®) is excited to announce the launch of a new preparedness video podcast befittingly entitled "Bridging the Gap", in which subject matter experts (SMEs) discuss domestic and international emerging threats. "Bridging the Gap" provides insight to challenges that the preparedness and response community face before, during, and after crises. Whether it is communications, training or exercises, biological implications, and anything in between, SummitET SMEs engage agencies and organizations in conversation to work towards strong, practical preparedness solutions.

SummitET Preparedness Podcast: Bridging the Gap with Industry-leading Experts.

SummitET industry-leading experts are real-world practitioners who are uniquely qualified to assist with preparedness and response, as well as offer tailored approaches to effective solutions prior to, during, and after a crisis. Their extensive experience and backgrounds make our SMEs exceptionally well-versed in today's emerging threats facing agencies and communities domestically and abroad.

"Bridging the Gap leverages our expansive network and areas of expertise to provide views with a multi-disciplinary and plain language approach to timely preparedness topics. Bringing SummitET and industry experts together to discuss these topics highlights the tremendous knowledge and experience that our team offers its clients while engaging in conversations on how preparedness can continually evolve," states John Duda, SummitET CEO.

Bridging the Gap is hosted by Kevin Quigley, SME in CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) and WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) and retired U.S. Marine Corps CBRNE defense officer. It is co-hosted by Andrew Manson, Law Enforcement SME and prior program manager for the FBI's domestic WMD response.

Episodes will air monthly and will include real-world, experiential insights from experts in the preparedness and response communities, as well as lessons learned and best practices for real and emerging threats. The hosts will help audiences bridge the gap between emerging threats in the news and implications, response challenges, and learning opportunities.

Preparedness is not an accident®. Watch episode 1 now at www.SummitET.com

About SummitET

Summit Exercises and Training® (SummitET®) is a Florida-based, veteran-owned preparedness solutions company that provides proven full spectrum solutions to threats facing U.S. and International government and non-government organizations, as well as private entities through industry-leading experts and impeccable customer service.

