SummitET to Offer Free Strategic Communications Webinar to Empower Institutions of Higher Education to Navigate Sensitive and Controversial Issues

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®) is pleased to announce a free upcoming virtual workshop titled "Strategic Communications for Institutions of Higher Education: Navigating Sensitive and Controversial Issues." This webinar is specifically designed for University Administrators, University Media Relations and Communications professionals, and Campus and Public Safety personnel who play a crucial role in maintaining a safe and inclusive environment on campuses.

Free Strategic Communications Webinar to Empower Institutions of Higher Education to Navigate Sensitive and Controversial Issues. March 13 and 14, 2024
In today's dynamic and interconnected world, the 24-hour news cycle along with the immediacy of social media require higher education professionals to address a wide range of controversial and emotionally charged issues with a diverse stakeholder population. These issues include:

  • Free speech, safe space, first amendment
  • Campus protests
  • Reputation management
  • Domestic and international political environments
  • Active shooter incidents
  • Natural, manmade, and technical disasters
  • Sexual harassment and exploitation
  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)
  • Critical race theory (CRT)

The webinar will equip participants with a foundation in crisis and risk communication as well as reputation management to effectively communicate with stakeholders including students, parents, faculty and staff, local communities, business and industry partners, donors, accrediting agencies, and lawmakers.

SummitET's strategic communication preparation includes a series of pre-crisis, crisis event, and post-crisis planning for higher education officials. Participants will be offered free digital downloads to help with their own planning including a "spokesperson self-assessment."

Event Details:

Webinar: Strategic Communications for Institutions of Higher Education: Navigating Sensitive and Controversial Issues

Wednesday, March 13, 11:00am - 12:00pm
Thursday, March 14, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Register for this FREE workshop here.

Meet Our Facilitators:
Our Strategic Communications subject matter experts are current or former real-world practitioners, skilled in strategic communication that is grounded in science-based communication principles, best practices, and practical experience. They are uniquely qualified to revise or offer new approaches to prepare communication strategies for pre-crises, crises, and post-crises.

Mark Basnight, Vice President | Strategic Communications
Holly Hardin, Director of Strategic Communications
Ron Edmond, Crisis Communications Subject Matter Expert

Learn more about our Strategic Communications Institute for Preparedness® (SCIP).

About SummitET  
Summit Exercises and Training LLC (SummitET®) is a Florida-based, veteran-owned preparedness solutions company that provides proven full spectrum solutions to threats facing U.S. and international government and non-government organizations, as well as private entities through industry-leading experts and impeccable customer service.

Media Contact:
Valerie Potucek
844-201-4302
[email protected] 

SOURCE SummitET

