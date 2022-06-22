SummitET Welcomes New Vice President of Programs and Quality Assurance, Sean Crawford

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Exercises and Training® (SummitET®), a Preparedness Solutions Company®, is excited to announce the addition of Sean Crawford as the company's new Vice President of Programs and Quality Assurance (QA). In addition to QA, Sean's focus will be overseeing SummitET's Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and emergency management-related programs.

Sean brings twenty-five years of experience in emergency management, a CBRNE expert, and a reputation within the interagency for developing innovative, agile approaches for addressing both new and institutional challenges. Prior to joining SummitET, he oversaw FEMA's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Office, where he established CBRNResponder, the first nationwide CBRN Response platform for first responders, led complex, national- and international-level response activities across a myriad of government agencies.

In 2020, Sean was recruited by the White House COVID-19 Testing Task Force, where he introduced the concept of drive-thru testing for community-based testing sites, designed and developed logistical requirements for patient testing, and established public-private sector partnerships to bring COVID testing to retail pharmacies. Recently, he was chosen by the State Department to develop a CBRN recovery planning methodology for a post conflict Ukraine.

Over the course of his two-and-half decades providing operational and policy support to the U.S. government, Sean worked for the Department of State, FEMA, and the Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA), and he coordinated with numerous others across the interagency.

SummitET Chief Programs Officer, Todd Cannan: "We are really fortunate to have Sean as part of our team. His stellar reputation within the CBRN response community speaks for itself, and our clients and associates are going to benefit greatly from his experience, expertise, and leadership. I truly believe Sean will be pivotal in getting SummitET to the next level."

About SummitET®

SummitET is a veteran-owned small business that offers innovative preparedness solutions. When founded, our team sought to develop a flexible model that could be adapted to serve the needs of any organization, large or small. Drawing from a diverse base of experience in emergency management and response, as well as communications within the government, military, and private sectors, the SummitET team offers a comprehensive approach to the management and mitigation of risk.

