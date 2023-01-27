SummitIG Launches New, Dark Fiber Infrastructure in Greater Columbus

The purpose-built dense network infrastructure will enable the region's growing data center and hyperscale cloud market

STERLING, Va., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Infrastructure Group (SummitIG) , the leading, pure play dark fiber infrastructure provider, is entering Columbus, Ohio with a new, purpose-built and completely underground dense dark fiber network that will support the region's burgeoning data center and enterprise markets. On track to complete its initial network buildout by Q1 2023, the company will deploy more than 200 miles of new infrastructure that is unique and diverse from the area's legacy fiber networks. With 700 miles of dense dark fiber infrastructure in Northern Virginia, the world's largest data center market, SummitIG is set to bring its experience and deep knowledge of deploying and operating critical network infrastructure to the Columbus market.

With access to large land parcels, an abundance of power and aggressive state tax incentives, Columbus has become an attractive market for data center development. Over the last three years, several multi-tenant data center and hyperscale cloud operators have invested significantly in the greater Columbus area, with more billion-dollar investments expected in the coming years. As a result, new fiber infrastructure will be crucial in supporting the region's continued advancement.

"We've seen Columbus become one of the fastest growing data center markets in the U.S., with demand for new dark fiber infrastructure," said Sunny Kumar, Chief Executive Officer for SummitIG. "Our customers require high performance connectivity to grow their core businesses, and we are proud to bring our unparalleled network quality, unique routes and infrastructure density to the Columbus market."

SummitIG has plans to invest in an additional 350 new conduit construction miles in the Columbus area and is actively assessing further expansion opportunities in other data center and hyperscale cloud markets.

