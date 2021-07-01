Summitsix: A Transformative Events and Adventure Company Launches Competition to Connect, Challenge, and Change Hikers September 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SummitSix, a unique events and adventure company designed to challenge participants mentally and physically, invites hikers and endurance athletes to get out of their minds and take part in an "Epic Life-Redefining Weekend" this fall. The brand's debut event runs September 16th-19th at the Greek Peak Ski Mountain in Cortland, New York, where attendees will test their personal commitment to fitness and wellbeing and recalibrate their bodies and minds over a 72-hour period. After a year or more apart, SummitSix offers a great opportunity for people to reconnect, refresh their purpose and vision, and challenge their mind and body.

SummitSix Founder, Anissa Buckley, Headshot SummitSix 2021 Event Flyer

SummitSix attendees can race to summit 29,032 feet in 36 hours for a chance to win prizes either individually or as part of a team (three per team), or participate at their own pace. Each hiker will select an elevation to summit: Olympus (10k), Matterhorn (14k), Kilimanjaro (19k), Aconcagua (22k), Annapurna (25k), or Everest (29k). Preceding the event, ticketholders can prepare with a six-week mind/body training program—including weekly physical training plans (cardio/strength) and mental strength training (motivation development and resilience)—with the SummitSix coaches and guest speakers.

Hosting SummitSix is Founder, Anissa Buckley—a 20+ year wellness entrepreneur with two successful exits. Anissa is a certified trainer and health coach with a specialty in nutrition who holds an MBA from Cornell University. Buckley developed a passion for hiking and the resilient mindset it inspires after spending four soul-searching years traveling abroad and training for endurance events, such as Ironman triathlons, century cycling events, and high-altitude summits like Annapurna in the Himalayas, Kilimanjaro, and El Misti. Her partner, Chris Langhoff, is a Harvard MBA graduate with 30+ years working for world-class organizations such as Goldman Sachs & Co. and PepsiCo as a senior financial officer. Over the past 15 years, he has spent his time recruiting, assessing, and coaching talent for Fortune 500 companies as well as private equity portfolios. Chris also founded and ran an executive search boutique and a mental health start-up. He has done extensive work around resiliency and understanding personal performance, and recently started training for his first Ironman.

SummitSix's epic three-day affair is part wellness festival, endurance challenge, and self-discovery. Tickets ($1,999—$2,500) include lodging (3 nights), special opening and closing celebratory dinners with renowned motivational speakers such as Dr. Cheri Blauwet, gold medalist Paralympian and Harvard MD, a post-summit party, all meals and snacks, music and emcee motivation entertainment, giveaways, and more. Attendees can lodge in either a glamping tent (three or two per tent) at Base Camp near the starting line, or a room at Hope Lake Lodge located a short walk from the start. Interested individuals are invited to visit the website and sign up. Six-weeks of pre-event training begins July 31, 2021. Full details regarding SummitSix are available online at: http://www.summit-six.com/.

Contact:

Jennifer Swanson | Oleta Media | 512.731.9486 | [email protected]

SOURCE SummitSix

Related Links

http://www.summit-six.com/

