Summus Global and Okadoc Team Up to Virtually Connect Families in the Middle East with Leading US-based Physicians

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global , the leading virtual specialist platform, and Okadoc , the leading doctor booking platform in the Middle East, announced today that they've teamed up to provide Okadoc users with access to remote expert consultations with leading physicians in the United States through Summus' virtual specialist platform. The partnership between the companies will allow individuals and families in the GCC to remotely access leading specialists across top hospitals in the United States.

With virtual care adoption growing exponentially around the world, the partnership positions the companies on the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital health landscape. Leveraging the Summus platform, Okadoc will provide members with a seamless, virtual pathway to access leading medical specialists to support better, more informed health decisions. Combining Okadoc's strong presence in the GCC region with Summus' positioning as the choice platform for leading specialists, the partnership will allow world-class physicians to leverage Summus' virtual medium to expand their geographic reach and engage families all over the world.

"In 2020, we saw virtual care usage skyrocket with our clients in the United States," says Julian Flannery, Summus CEO. "Forging this relationship with Okadoc allows us to expand the reach of our specialist network beyond the U.S. to reach more people and furthers our mission to connect families globally with the world's best medical expertise. We are thrilled to partner with a leading digital health company in the Middle East."

"We are excited to expand Okadoc's reach in collaboration with Summus, creating an ecosystem for patients, providers and payors that affords them the ability to access a global network of top physicians," says Fodhil Benturquia, Okadoc CEO and Founder. "The practitioner network that Summus has cultivated will bring the best of U.S. medicine to the doorstep of patients in the United Arab Emirates in just a couple of clicks. Through this partnership we are able to continue our goal of improving the healthcare experience for all."

Summus recently completed a Series B fundraise of $21M. The integration with Okadoc is one of many strategic investments Summus plans to make with its newest round of capital.

About Summus Global:

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions.

About Okadoc:

Okadoc is a tech company that aims to improve your healthcare experience. Wherever they are, patients can use Okadoc's app to find in-network doctors, instantly book appointments online, receive reminders for upcoming appointments, and more. Okadoc's telemedicine platform enables virtual consultations and connects patients to over 1400 doctors and 160 healthcare providers across the country, including 70 specialties. Okadoc's app is also a 24/7 intelligent medical calendar system that helps practitioners, clinics and hospitals optimize their bookings, attract and engage new patients, build and strengthen their online reputation, reduce 'no-shows', and more. Okadoc's online marketplace delivers the efficient, seamless, and simple experience that everyone expects and deserves.

