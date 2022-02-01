Summus Global Announces $22 Million Strategic Investment Round

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, announced today the completion of a strategic investment round of $22 million, led by Danaher Corporation's Co-founder and Executive Committee Chairman Mitchell Rales and the Glenstone Foundation. Following a previous Series B funding round in 2021 by Sator Grove Holdings, Summus has now raised $50 million to expand its innovative specialty care platform.

Summus is the world's leader in virtual specialty care, with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Using proprietary technology, Summus creates a new healthcare model, where members quickly connect with leading doctors to provide personalized, condition-specific support across the continuum of care. Supporting more than 1.6 million lives and working with 4000+ specialists spanning 50 top hospitals, Summus addresses the critical issues of cost and complexity in healthcare today. The Summus platform has become the leading doctors' choice for virtual specialty care to support scaling specialist expertise around the world.

"Summus has built an innovative model for accessing high quality health expertise, and I'm thrilled to be working with the executive team to build a durable global company in a new category of virtual care," said Mr. Rales. "As companies prepare for the future, the need to attract and retain top talent has never been more important nor competitive. Employees are rightfully expecting high quality healthcare as part of their employment, and Summus provides the vehicle for the highest quality care."

The investment will focus on further scaling growth for the organization, including enhancing condition-specific, personalized journeys for patients to access the best specialty care with the most trusted physicians.

"We are honored to be partnering with Mitch Rales, a renowned business builder and leader with deep experience scaling disruptive global companies for more than four decades," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO and Co-founder. "We continue our commitment to developing the global hub for sharing and accessing leading healthcare expertise, and are humbled to add a partner with a singular track record of business success."

In addition to the strategic investment, Summus announced that Rick Buhrman, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Sator Grove Holdings has joined the company's Board of Directors, effective January 2022.

"We continue to be excited by the growth and momentum of Summus over the past year in defining the next generation of virtual care, and remain committed to supporting the path ahead for Summus and this revolutionary approach to healthcare," said Mr. Buhrman. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the Board of Directors and continue to work closely with the Summus team and fellow investors as they continue this important work."

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 50 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

