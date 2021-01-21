Summus Global Data Reveals Exponential Growth in Virtual Specialty Care in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, today announced data demonstrating the exponential growth of telehealth in specialty care in 2020. Sharing aggregate data across their employer clients, Summus Global has seen membership and utilization jump by 1,095% and 3.1x, respectively, showing how virtual specialty care has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and indicating it will continue as a healthcare mainstay in the new year.

Studies show that providers are now seeing 50 to 175 times the number of patients via virtual-care solutions than they did before the global COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of U.S. consumers using telehealth has grown from 11% in 2019 to 46% in 2020. In this new market, Summus Global has created a powerful way for individuals around the world to access high quality specialist expertise, connecting patients with leading experts in medicine, regardless of geography, across the spectrum of specialty care.

This past year, Summus has forged partnerships with leading medical institutions and Centers of Excellence, expanding the company's network of over 4,000 top specialists across 48 leading US hospitals. Summus saw the largest areas of growth within specialty care in oncology, orthopedics, and complex pediatrics, as many in-person visits have been postponed due to the pandemic. Along with COVID-19 support and mental health consultations, Summus saw an average of 50% growth in these areas of care.

"Virtual care is now mainstream. Telehealth has been exponentially adopted by physicians and consumers this past year, and will continue to be a major channel for care post-pandemic," said Julian Flannery, founder and CEO of Summus Global. "Looking to the future, we continue to be laser focused on being the choice platform for leading doctors, and we see a big opportunity for virtual specialty care with the wave of deferred and elective treatments needing to be addressed in 2021. The importance of access to high-quality medical expertise will be critical for employers looking to support their employees and families to make informed, smart decisions in healthcare."

Summus' innovative specialty care platform and network has empowered employees and their families to make better medical decisions this year: 61% of engagements with specialists through Summus led to improved patient outcomes, and 96% of engagements helped members become more informed about their options and treatment paths across all stages of care.

About Summus Global:

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

