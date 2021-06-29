Summus Global Names Mary Mulcare, MD, Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global , the leading virtual specialist platform, announced today that Mary Mulcare, MD, has been named the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mulcare will lead Summus' medical team and clinical strategy in support of the Company's mission to change how families access high quality medical expertise across the care continuum. Dr. Mulcare brings deep clinical experience with 15 years of experience practicing emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, a top-ranked health system nationally. The addition of Dr. Mulcare also underscores Summus' commitment to be the leading doctor's choice for virtual specialty care across top U.S. hospitals.

Dr. Mulcare joins Summus from NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine, where she serves as Assistant Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine. Dr. Mulcare also holds several leadership roles at Weill Cornell, including Director of Undergraduate Medical Education in the Department of Emergency Medicine and Assistant Director of the Margaret and Ian Smith Clinical Skills Center. She previously served as Chief Resident in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and has made significant contributions to the fields of medical education and Geriatric Emergency Medicine. Dr. Mulcare earned her MD at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City, and completed her undergraduate education at Princeton University.

In her new role, Dr. Mulcare will work closely with Summus' executive team and Medical Advisory Board to support and build key relationships with Centers of Excellence across the country. She will also work to curate and support the Summus specialist network to underscore Summus' commitment to exceptional physician quality. Additionally, she will oversee all clinical operations in support of the execution of services through the Summus virtual model, and oversee analytics and data tied to clinical outcomes.

"I'm excited to be joining such an industry-disrupting company with a deep commitment to providing the highest quality solution for both physicians and patients. As an Emergency Medicine physician, I've seen firsthand the pain points in our system and am proud to be able to represent such a trailblazing company," said Dr. Mulcare.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Mulcare to the Summus team. Her addition will prove invaluable to our existing and future relationships with world-class health systems and our network of leading specialists. As we look to the future, Dr. Mulcare will help us further our mission to help families feel more powerful in healthcare through access to leading expertise across any health question," said Julian Flannery, Summus Founder and CEO.

About Summus Global:

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

Media Contact

Joy Yang

[email protected]

SOURCE Summus Global