Summus Global Webinar: The Impact of Delayed Care in the Second Wave of COVID

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, will be hosting a webinar on the impact of delayed care in the second wave of COVID. When the global pandemic first appeared in 2020, many people delayed important screenings and medical appointments. The impact? Significant increases in more severe diagnoses. Two leading physicians on the front lines of care will discuss what employers can do to support employees and ensure they get the care they need, when they need it.

Who: Mary Mulcare, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Weill Cornell; Chief Medical Officer, Summus Global





Sohita Torgalkar, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, Mount Sinai



When: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Register here: https://summusglobal.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8omFyKzJQxeR1pLY7Nr5xQ



Details: Webinar attendees will learn: The impact of delayed care on medical costs

Best practices by leading employers to engage employees in their health

How virtual care and telemedicine can help employers support their employees and prevent the second wave

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals -- within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

