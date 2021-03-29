Summus Group, an award-winning management and technology consulting firm, honors a rising star in the industry

Liz has deep expertise in program and project management across complex and multi-phase business initiatives within the finance and technology industries. Liz has a concentrated focus in program management (PMOs) for business and technology transformations & implementations. Leveraging her breadth of experience, Liz has made impactful contributions not only to the client projects she leads, but also to the structural organization and culture of Summus Group. In addition to growing Summus Group's footprint through client delivery, Liz has spent her time standing up Summus Group's first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, and completed a full revamp of the company's consulting practice.

Outside of typical business hours, Liz dedicates her time to her family, giving back to her community through The Relative's Youth Crisis Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, Heart Math Tutoring, and other organizations. Liz also shares her love of Yoga by teaching at CorePower Yoga (and during the pandemic, more often to her kids in her living room).

Liz is a graduate of Georgetown University where her many accolades include serving as president of GAMBLE (Georgetown Aspiring Minority Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs) from 2012-2014, and co-founding Georgetown's Diversity Dialogue Conference, which celebrates diversity and inclusion in the workplace as well as higher education. Liz continues to carry on her contributions there by serving as an alumni interviewer.

About Summus Group

Summus Group is an award-winning management and technology consulting firm that provides tailored, value-based solutions to large and middle-market companies across financial services, fintech, and business services.

Summus Group has successfully completed hundreds of engagements across multiple Fortune 100 clients, and stands as a premier challenger in the U.S. financial services consulting market.

