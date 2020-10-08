Summus Laser Launches First Of Its Kind High-Powered Medical Laser Therapy System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Medical Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, announces the launch of the Horizon Medical Laser System, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the medical industry.

Thousands of scientific studies have proven that lasers can modulate the inflammatory process, reduce pain, and accelerate tissue healing. Photobiomodulation enhances conventional applications and gives doctors more areas of clinical use, without any side effects.

The Horizon Medical Laser System is the first-of-its-kind Class IV diode laser designed exclusively for the medical market. With 12 watts of power, the system introduces a unique capability combining four different wavelengths that can be controlled independently, making it the most advanced laser therapy solution on the market. Its dynamic combination of power, wavelength, and pulsing delivers an optimal therapeutic laser dose in less time with condition-specific protocols.

The system also offers doctors across all specialties real-time training and support, including a tablet with an interactive app, a live motion real-time camera, and a rechargeable, luxating cart design. Additionally, it comes with a best-in-class warranty that covers the diodes for the lifetime of the product and a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

Dr. Richard Albright, founder and CEO of Summus Laser says, "Our laser software offers step-by-step guidance on treating numerous conditions. All of our protocols have been developed by medical laser experts. The Horizon Medical Laser Therapy System is the perfect solution to address your patients' health concerns. It adds a powerful new dimension for medical providers that will greatly energize their practice and benefit their bottom line."

This revolutionary laser product is now available for sale. To learn more about this system and to request a demonstration, visit summuslaser.com.

About Summus Laser

For more than 15 years, Summus Medical Laser has been the preferred provider of Class IV laser therapy products by clinicians across the world. Our scientifically-proven products continue to help thousands of patients regain a better quality of life.

