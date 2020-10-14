Summus Laser Launches First Of Its Kind High-Powered Veterinary Laser Therapy System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, announces the launch of the Horizon Veterinary Laser System, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the veterinary industry.

Thousands of scientific studies have proven that lasers can modulate the inflammatory process, reduce pain, and accelerate tissue healing. Photobiomodulation enhances conventional applications and gives veterinarians more areas of clinical use, without any side effects.

The Horizon Veterinary Laser System is the first-of-its-kind Class IV diode laser designed exclusively for the veterinary market. With 12 watts of power, the system introduces a unique capability combining four different wavelengths that can be controlled independently, making it the most advanced laser therapy solution on the market. Its dynamic combination of power, wavelength, and pulsing delivers an optimal therapeutic laser dose in less time with condition-specific protocols.

The system also offers veterinarians across all specialties real-time training and support, including a tablet with an interactive app, a live motion real-time camera, and a rechargeable, luxating cart design. Additionally, it comes with a best-in-class warranty that covers the diodes for the lifetime of the product and a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

Dr. Richard Albright, founder and CEO of Summus Laser says, "Our laser software offers step-by-step guidance on treating hundreds of conditions. All of our protocols have been developed by veterinary laser experts. The Horizon Veterinary Laser Therapy System is the perfect solution to address your patients' health concerns. It adds a powerful new dimension for veterinary providers that will greatly energize their practice and benefit their bottom line."

This revolutionary laser product is now available for sale. To learn more about this system and to request a demonstration, visit summuslaser.com.

