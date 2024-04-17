SUMMUS MEDICAL LASER® LAUNCHES REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE PROGRAM

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Medical Laser® has partnered with RegenMed to establish a comprehensive Real-World Evidence Program. The program will support thousands of providers around the world by developing and sharing best practices for improving patient recovery and care. The RWE Program will expand Summus Laser's Class IV Laser Therapy research to generate validated and statistically significant datasets that will be used to enhance patient care, outcomes, and to further product innovations.

Summus' RWE Program builds upon recent FDA guidance on the use of RWE to support regulatory decision-making for medical devices. The program is based on Circles, RegenMed's patented, technical platform and turnkey process for generating clinical, scientific, and financial value from real-world evidence. The program's initial Circles will collect and analyze real-world evidence on peripheral neuropathy from dozens of providers in the U.S. In the coming months, the program will grow to include additional pathologies and providers outside of the U.S.

Dr. Phil Harrington, an internationally recognized expert in laser therapies, will be instrumental in developing the program's clinical surveys and outcomes assessments. Dr. Harrington says, "I am excited to be working with RegenMed in executing the RWE Program. This will help to expand Summus' clinical and scientific correlations and reach a broader team of providers to collect valuable data."

Pete Cousins, the COO of Summus Medical Laser, adds: "We look forward to unlocking new frontiers of innovation and patient care through the RWE Program. Collaborating with RegenMed presents an invaluable opportunity to accelerate and push the limits of laser therapy and its capabilities, ultimately advancing medical science and enhancing patient outcomes."

About Summus Medical Laser:

Summus Medical Laser is a renowned leader in the laser therapy industry, providing laser products to over 51 countries that have resulted in millions of treatments performed worldwide. With a strong commitment to continued innovation, reliable stateside customer service, and growing brand awareness, Summus Medical Laser is devoted to empowering healthcare professionals to provide optimal patient care through the use of advanced laser therapy. To learn more, visit https://www.summuslaser.com.

About RegenMed:

RegenMed is the category leader in developing and executing Real-World Evidence Programs for provider groups, medical societies, and medical product manufacturers around the world. Those RWE Programs are redefining and democratizing impactful medical research. More information can be found at https://www.rgnmed.com/.

