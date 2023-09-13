Summus raises $19.5 million to expand solutions solving the access problem in specialty care

Fundraise supports market expansion with Summus emerging as the premier clinical platform to share and access high quality specialty expertise across the continuum of care — serving employers, payers, health systems and physician groups.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus, the leading virtual health company focused in specialty care, announced today that it raised $19.5 million to support the company's continued growth and work to solve the access problem to high quality physicians. Following a previous investment round in 2022, Summus has now raised $70 million to expand its innovative approach to care.

The company's proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. By accelerating access to high quality physicians, Summus delivers best-in-class clinical guidance, advocacy and navigation. Summus works with leading employers, health plans, physician groups and leading medical institutions to provide a broad portfolio of solutions that improves access to quality care and improves outcomes.

"Durable, category defining companies naturally evolve and expand their aperture to serve more people over time. We are investing to meet the explosive demand for Summus solutions across the healthcare ecosystem," said Mitchell Rales, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, Danaher Corporation.

In supporting more than 2 million lives, 98% of Summus members report that they better understand what to do in the next stage of their healthcare journey. Since 2020, consistent feedback from Summus members and physicians reflect universal recognition of the access and insights through Summus that would not otherwise have been available.

"The value of accessing high quality physicians in an expedient manner is vital — for peace of mind, optimizing treatment paths, and driving better outcomes. We continue our commitment to put high quality physicians, the most trusted party in healthcare, at the center of decisions big and small," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO and Co-founder.

The investment will focus on further scaling growth for the organization, including meeting demand for Summus' innovative solution to support primary care physicians in a peer-to-peer environment, and enhancing condition-specific, personalized journeys for patients to access the best care with the most trusted physicians.

"We remain inspired by the Summus team and the value proposition they bring to the healthcare ecosystem. In providing access to thousands of the world's most talented physicians to patients, families and physicians who need their expertise, we see Summus changing lives on a daily basis. We're grateful to have the opportunity to continue to support Summus as they expand their capabilities to solve the critical issues of access to quality healthcare today," said Rick Buhrman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sator Grove Holdings. "I am impressed by the continued innovation, commitment and expertise of the Summus team, and am thrilled to see their growth and recognition in the market for bringing new solutions to physicians and patients around the world."

About Summus
Summus is the leading virtual health company, founded with a mission to restore human connection in healthcare. Our proprietary marketplace model empowers patients, families, caregivers and physicians to share and access high quality specialty expertise — across all health questions, at any point in the journey. With a curated network of more than 5,100 renowned specialists from top academic medical centers, and more than 2.1 million members around the world, Summus serves as the clinical front door to access trusted, high quality, healthcare expertise, and to support people in the moments that matter most.

Summus. Better access. Better decisions. Better outcomes. Across the continuum of care.
Learn more: www.summusglobal.com

