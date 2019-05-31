SUMO Heavy: Only 1 in 5 Consumers Have Shopped via Voice, But Voice Commerce Shows Promise

PHILADEPHIA, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost half of all consumers who regularly use voice assistants like Siri and Alexa have shopped via the medium, according to new data from digital commerce consulting firm SUMO Heavy . Voice commerce remains a nascent retail channel but the data suggests voice-assisted shopping will quickly increase as voice assistants gain wider adoption among consumers.

The results are part of SUMO Heavy's 2019 Voice Commerce Survey titled The Current State and Future of Voice-Assisted Shopping. Released today, the report explores voice assistant adoption, user behavior, and the impact of voice-enabled technology on consumer shopping habits. The study polled consumers across the country and highlights the technology's growing potential as a transactional platform for brands and retailers.



While voice assistant adoption is still in its early stages, consumers are becoming more accustomed to the technology as it becomes commonplace in connected devices such as smart speakers, wearables, and in-car entertainment systems. However, 49% of consumers still prefer to interact with voice assistants via their smartphones, which offer the lowest barrier to entry.

The survey was completed in April 2019 and includes responses from 1,046 U.S. consumers ages 18 and over. Among other key findings of the survey:

Voice assistant adoption remains low but shows promise. While 46% of respondents say they never use voice assistants, nearly a third rely on them regularly.

A user's choice of mobile platform impacts adoption. 68% of iOS users report having used voice assistants in the past, compared to just 45% of Android owners.

Smart speakers drive higher levels of voice engagement. 35% of consumers own a smart speaker, and the vast majority of them use voice assistants at least once a week.

Most consumers have yet to try voice shopping. Just under 1 in 5 consumers have shopped using a voice assistant, but 42% of frequent voice assistant users have shopped via the medium.

"We're at the cusp of the voice revolution. The people who do use voice assistants do so regularly, which is a promising sign," said Bart Mroz, co-founder and CEO at SUMO Heavy. "Once more consumers discover that their voice assistants are capable of more than performing simple tasks like playing songs and relaying the weather report, they'll use it for other activities, including making purchases via voice."

Voice commerce shows particular promise in the consumables category, with consumers stating that they see themselves purchasing household products and groceries using a voice assistant in the near future. Consumers looking for a seamless, hands-free way to discover and purchase goods may soon embrace this new method of shopping.

To access the full report, please visit http://voicecommercesurvey.com .

