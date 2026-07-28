Sumo Logic Accelerates Agentic AI Platform with New Executive Leadership

Chris Malone joins as Chief Executive Officer, and Conor Burns as Chief Financial Officer

to scale AI-first platform for Security and Cloud Operations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic, the Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced Chris Malone as its new Chief Executive Officer, and that Conor Burns has joined as Chief Financial Officer. They join Sumo Logic's leadership team to drive the next phase of growth as the company significantly expands and scales its agentic AI-powered platform for security and cloud operations teams.

Chris Malone brings more than two decades of experience leading mission-critical software companies through rapid growth and transformation. He has built a track record of scaling growth-stage companies by expanding product platforms and driving clear strategic focus. Malone joins Sumo Logic after 12 years at Applause, where he was most recently CEO and previously President and CFO, during which he scaled the company's software testing and digital quality business.

"Sumo Logic has a clear market advantage: a trusted AI-first platform, a strong partner ecosystem, loyal customers, and employees who are passionate about the mission," said Chris Malone, CEO, Sumo Logic. "Telemetry will fuel the agentic era, and Sumo Logic sits at the center of that, translating massive amounts of data into the context AI agents need to act with confidence. Our Dojo AI agents use that foundation to help customers stop modern threats and improve system performance by putting AI to work across security and observability."

Conor Burns also joins Sumo Logic as CFO. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Applause. He previously served as CFO of EPFR. He held a series of finance leadership roles at Applause, including Vice President of Finance, with prior experience at SSRX, Ciber, HP and Liberty Mutual.

"Chris brings the strategic vision to help Sumo Logic deliver on its mission: making the digital world secure, fast, and reliable in the agentic era," said Mark Ties, Senior Operating Partner at Francisco Partners and Chairman of the Board at Sumo Logic.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris and Conor to the team, where, along with current leadership, they will help Sumo Logic deliver AI innovations that bring true value to our customers and partners," Evan Daar, Deal Partner at Francisco Partners.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, Sumo Logic is the trusted intelligence layer between enterprise telemetry and AI-powered decision-making. Sumo Logic is a unified platform for operational and security data generated across modern environments, which is the foundation for trustworthy AI. Sumo Logic enriches, correlates and contextualizes telemetry to create high-confidence insights that both security and cloud operations professionals and their AI agents can act on.

Under Malone's leadership, Sumo Logic will continue to build the context and agentic layers that enable organizations to move beyond AI experimentation toward autonomous security and operations. Sumo Logic will share more about its Dojo AI platform at Black Hat USA, Aug. 3–6 in Las Vegas.

Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its Intelligent Operations Platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness - combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.