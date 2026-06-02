Sumo Logic Now Available on AWS Region European Sovereign Cloud to Support Security and Data Sovereignty

Enterprises Operating in Europe Can Now Leverage AI-Driven Threat Detection and Intelligent Security Operations While Meeting Stringent Operational Autonomy and Data Residency Requirements within the European Union (EU)

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic, the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced general availability for its Intelligent Security Operations Platform on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Organizations operating in Europe can continue to defend against modern cyber threats while adhering to data privacy rules and supporting customers' need for specific residency and operational sovereignty regulations.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operates independently from existing Regions. The availability of Sumo Logic's advanced security and log analytics on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud enables sensitive data and critical workloads to remain within the EU, while delivering compliance, security and operational resilience. Sumo Logic will be demonstrating these capabilities at Infosecurity Europe, booth E160.

According to the 2026 Gartner® CEO and Senior Business Executive Survey, 70% of CEOs and executive committees now view technological sovereignty as a key concern.1 As per a Gartner report authored by Dennis Smith, Rene Buest, and Alessandro Galimberti, "Growing adoption of AI is increasing interest in sovereign solutions for managing, securing and governing data, operations and technology, with local data regulations further driving interest."2

Enterprises operating in Europe now face a critical mandate: defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats using cloud-scale AI without compromising data protection and certain sovereignty rules. Previously, organizations often faced a false choice between an advanced security posture and strict compliance. With availability on the fully-featured, AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Sumo Logic helps to eliminate this friction. Customers can now use AI-driven threat detection and robust data governance to help protect their mission-critical workloads, with the assurance that essential security telemetry remains within this new sovereign environment.

"Customers have to meet their goals around securing data at scale, but they also have to conform to data sovereignty and protection regulations. In a recent survey, 82% of our European-based customers said that data sovereignty was extremely or very important to them. Organizations in more regulated sectors have strict rules to follow, but they still want to innovate with AI securely in the cloud," said Eric Avery, Global Head of Infrastructure and Data, Sumo Logic. "Using AWS' European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure to deliver our intelligent security operations platform ensures companies can achieve reliable and scalable security while running those services on a trusted platform that is deployed locally in Europe."

AWS Region European Sovereign Cloud and Sumo Logic Intelligent Security Operations

Sumo Logic's Intelligent Security Operations Platform combines the company's Cloud SIEM and log analytics to make it easier to investigate incidents, understand security risks and protect their infrastructure against attack. This includes:

Sumo Logic Logs for Security collects critical, often overlooked cloud-specific logs from multiple services, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM detects threats faster and reduces potential false positives through AI-guided insights, UEBA behavioral baselines and automated investigations.

This combination of technologies - AWS Region European Sovereign Cloud as a location for workloads and Sumo Logic for security - allows customers to meet their goals while running where they choose. With AWS regions worldwide, Sumo Logic customers can access the full suite of platform capabilities wherever their business needs.

Supporting Quotes

"Sovereignty requires clear control over data, strong governance and the ability to build trust across every interaction. Sumo Logic's availability on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud is of utmost importance in helping Genesys meet evolving global regional requirements while supporting secure, compliant operations. This is foundational to how we deliver AI-powered experience orchestration through Genesys Cloud while maintaining the transparency and control our customers all over the world expect."

Kal Patel, SVP, Platform Engineering & Developer Experience, Genesys

"Data sovereignty and regional presence are critical elements of our security and compliance strategy as a global fintech platform. We are particularly excited about the AWS European Sovereign Cloud because it enhances data residency and regulatory alignment within Europe. For our business, this provides greater assurance around operational independence and evolving European compliance standards. Ultimately, it enables us to support customers with strict regulatory requirements while continuing to scale securely and confidently across the region.

Mariya Harseva, Director of Platform and Security, OpenPayd

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Sovereignty Solutions, Dennis Smith, Rene Buest, Alessandro Galimberti, 5 May 2025

Tsuneo Fujiwara, Rene Buest, Gregor Petri, 6 May 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.