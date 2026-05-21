Sumo Logic Brings Comprehensive Visibility Across Claude Ecosystem via New Integration with the Claude Compliance API

New integration allows security and compliance teams to monitor Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity directly within Sumo Logic

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic, the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced an integration with the Claude Compliance API, giving security and compliance teams visibility into Claude usage directly within Sumo Logic. This integration will help customers accelerate AI adoption, reduce risk, and meet global compliance standards.

Enterprises are deploying Claude at scale. Sumo Logic's Intelligent Operations Platform is built to unify critical security and operational data across a complex environment, making us uniquely positioned to extend that same visibility to AI. This integration brings Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity into Sumo Logic's real-time monitoring, detection, and response workflows, so organizations can govern Claude alongside every other enterprise application in their stack. The integration is available immediately to Sumo Logic customers via the app catalog.

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, ensuring secure and compliant usage is a top priority," Ben Cody, SVP of Product Management, Sumo Logic. "By integrating our agentic AI-powered Intelligent Security Operations Platform with the Claude Compliance API, we are empowering security and compliance teams to maintain security, transparency, and accountability, while monitoring their Claude environments with the exact same rigor, real-time alerting, and centralized analytics they rely on for the rest of their technology stack."

Comprehensive visibility across the Claude ecosystem

The new integration will collect audit log events, including admin activities, logins, API key lifecycle events, file operations, and MCP server changes, and surface them alongside other SaaS applications and infrastructure already observed in Sumo Logic, giving customers centralized visibility tailored to Anthropic's specific product areas, including:

Claude Enterprise: Centralizes activity logs, including user logins, admin actions, and configuration changes, allowing teams to apply their existing data loss prevention (DLP) and archiving policies directly to Claude Enterprise.

Centralizes activity logs, including user logins, admin actions, and configuration changes, allowing teams to apply their existing data loss prevention (DLP) and archiving policies directly to Claude Enterprise. Claude Platform: For developers and organizations building AI-enabled products, the integration provides deep visibility into activity logs. Security teams can monitor admin, system, and resource events, such as workspace changes, API key creation, and file downloads, helping maintain a strong security posture.

With these additional logs centralized alongside other critical data, security operations, developers, SREs, and compliance teams—amplified by Sumo Logic Dojo AI Agents—can gain faster insights, improving reliability and enabling rapid threat defense across their entire ecosystem.

Availability

Sumo Logic's Claude Compliance API integration is now available in the Sumo Logic App Catalog.

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About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.