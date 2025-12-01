Sumo Logic Expands Dojo AI to Transform Security Investigations with New Agentic AI Capabilities

New agents accelerate investigations through external AI integrations and analyst-centric automation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic , the leading Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced new advancements to Sumo Logic Dojo AI , its agentic AI platform for security operations. This expansion of Dojo AI introduces new agents, including SOC Analyst Agent, Knowledge Agent, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. These new agents help security teams reduce alert fatigue, accelerate investigations, and streamline security workflows, allowing customers to focus on real threats and respond more effectively. These innovations will be on display at AWS re:Invent 2025, at Sumo Logic's booth #1329.

Modern security operations centers (SOCs) face a perfect storm of complexity: growing alert volumes, fragmented tools, and pressure to respond faster than ever. Dojo AI brings intelligence and control to this frantic environment, combining agentic AI, log intelligence, and secure model integration to transform how investigations are conducted.

"Cybersecurity leaders must closely monitor the evolution of AI SOC agents, a group of technologies designed to augment common security operations tasks," said Eric Ahlm, Security Research Director, Gartner, Inc.* "AI SOC agents present an opportunity to transform security operations by using AI to assist human operators in performing common tasks."

"Security operations demand speed, rapid iteration, and contextual intelligence," said Keith Kuchler, Chief Development Officer at Sumo Logic. "Sumo Logic's Dojo AI continues to expand its expertise by adding additional agents and honing the skills of those agents to solve real analyst challenges. From your initial triage leveraging enriched data and context to provide actionable guidance, Dojo AI represents the next generation of AI-driven security operations."

Launched earlier this year , Dojo AI is Sumo Logic's agentic AI system for Intelligent Security Operations. Within the Dojo, agents can ingest signals and develop context-aware responses. This continuous feedback ensures agents improve over time, become more resilient, and deliver higher-fidelity insights when deployed in production. Dojo AI is an enterprise-grade, agentic AI platform purpose-built for the modern SOC and gives security teams the ability to analyze the highest value security issues facing their organization at any given moment.

"Sumo Logic enables businesses to reliably handle large data volumes, providing the insights they need in an efficient, cost-effective, and highly available platform accessible anywhere in the world, 24/7/365," said Brandon Hewgill, Head of Information Security at Patrianna. "With powerful query functions coupled with intuitive AI integration and Mobot (the Dojo AI at your side), nothing is impossible — plus the ability to automate the reduction of noise within the platform to allow for more streamlined insights where and when you need it."

The SOC Analyst Agent and MCP server are currently available in beta and prototype to select customers, with general availability planned for 2026. The Knowledge Agent is available today within the Sumo Logic platform.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) identified Sumo Logic as a Top 100 AI ISV, and we're proud to present at AWS re:Invent 2025. For demonstrations and customer briefings, please visit Sumo Logic at Booth #1329. You can also see Sumo Logic at events at re:Invent:

Scaling agent tools with AgentCore Gateway for enterprises, Mandalay Bay, Monday, Dec 1st, 11:30AM – 12:30PM PST

ISV Executive Forum on Agentic AI moderated by Carol Potts, The Venetian Theater, Monday, Dec 1st, 1:00PM – 6:30PM PST

*Gartner Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents, Eric Ahlm, Jeremy D'Hoinne, October 16, 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness—combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

