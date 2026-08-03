Sumo Logic's New Dojo AI Agents Investigate and Resolve Security & Cloud Operations Issues at Machine Speed

Agentic AI platform translates exabytes of telemetry into actionable insights to reduce MTTR by nearly 65% and save analysts more than 25 hours a week

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA -- Sumo Logic, the Intelligent Operations Platform, today announced new and expanded agentic AI capabilities that translate telemetry into actionable signals and insights for Security and Cloud Operations teams. Sumo Logic SOC Analyst Agent, MCP Server, and a new version of its conversational interface, Mobot, extend agentic AI across both security and observability workflows. These innovations will be showcased at Black Hat USA at booth #5641.

As AI advances at a breakneck speed, organizations struggle to govern and adopt trusted solutions. A recent survey of Sumo Logic customers found that 68% of respondents partially trust AI-created results but still require a human in the loop, with accuracy and explainability being critical to ensuring that security teams can verify results with reliable telemetry data. Simply pointing an LLM at raw telemetry only results in an AI agent that burns through credits and produces generic, untrustworthy answers.

"We believe that telemetry is the fuel of the AI future," said Jeremy Powell, CISO for Sumo Logic. "Every threat detection, investigation, and response traces back to telemetry. As AI agents become an increasingly valuable tool for security operations, telemetry is the source of truth that separates a confident answer from an educated guess. We're seeing this in our very own SOC, building from trusted telemetry from Sumo Logic Dojo AI, we were able to reduce MTTR by 64% and saved 25 hours per week per analyst."

Telemetry is the foundation for trustworthy AI

Gleaning insights from data is increasingly challenging as AI solutions produce more and more data exhaust. Many AI security and observability tools simply pair an interface with an LLM and point it at raw log storage, relying on the model to figure out the rest. The result is an AI agent that inefficiently burns credits while producing generic or inaccurate answers. Sumo Logic's Dojo AI agentic platform is built on its secure data lake, SIEM and context layer that normalizes, correlates, and enriches telemetry, creating signals autonomous agents need to quickly and accurately identify and resolve issues.

The Sumo Logic Intelligent Operations Platform refines telemetry into AI-ready fuel, and its conversational interface, Mobot, and MCP Server make it accessible wherever teams work. Together, this context layer and the agentic layer form an essential solution for intelligent security operations.

What's new:

SOC Analyst Agent - Now generally available, the Sumo Logic SOC Analyst Agent automatically investigates SIEM alerts, delivers evidence-backed verdicts, and enables instant human-led investigation through Mobot.





- Now generally available, the Sumo Logic SOC Analyst Agent automatically investigates SIEM alerts, delivers evidence-backed verdicts, and enables instant human-led investigation through Mobot. Mobot - A significantly enhanced version of Sumo Logic's conversational agent now includes multi-turn capabilities that help drive work forward, with new skills for creating and editing playbooks and other content.





A significantly enhanced version of Sumo Logic's conversational agent now includes multi-turn capabilities that help drive work forward, with new skills for creating and editing playbooks and other content. Conversational playbooks - Describe a workflow to Mobot in plain language and have a fully drafted playbook ready in minutes without needing to configure node-by-node.





- Describe a workflow to Mobot in plain language and have a fully drafted playbook ready in minutes without needing to configure node-by-node. Log Analysis Agent - Guides analysts of every skill level from business question to defensible answer, going beyond query writing to guided investigation and content management with Mobot.





Guides analysts of every skill level from business question to defensible answer, going beyond query writing to guided investigation and content management with Mobot. Platform Optimization Agent - Helps users and admins get more value from Sumo Logic through troubleshooting, optimization, and guided configuration via Mobot.





Helps users and admins get more value from Sumo Logic through troubleshooting, optimization, and guided configuration via Mobot. Sumo Logic MCP Server - Enables Sumo Logic users to connect tools such as Claude Code and GitHub Copilot to Sumo Logic SIEM and Log Analytics through a governed set of API tools. No custom integrations or raw data, just context, wherever teams work.

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About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. helps make the digital world secure, fast, and reliable by unifying critical security and operational data through its intelligent platform. Built to address the increasing complexity of modern cybersecurity and cloud operations challenges, we empower digital teams to move from reaction to readiness - combining agentic AI-powered SIEM and log analytics into a single platform to detect, investigate, and resolve modern challenges. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic for trusted insights to protect against security threats, ensure reliability, and gain powerful insights into their digital environments. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.