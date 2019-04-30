SUMO Scheduler Continues Momentum with Q1 2019 Customer Wins

ATLANTA, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUMO Scheduler, the #1 online appointment-scheduling solution built native on the Salesforce CRM platform, announced today key customer wins in Q1 2019 across a range of industries. Indicative of the company's forward momentum, SUMO also reported that it has experienced over 200 percent year-over-year growth in its customer base since 2017. SUMO recently opened a European office to help facilitate continued growth outside North America as well. Among the new customer acquisitions in Q1 2019:

A multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company

A global provider of medical health insurance for travelers

The world's leading cybersecurity company

A provider of high-quality, energy-efficient products for homes and businesses

A nonprofit offering assistance to the visually impaired

A global network of higher education services

A chain of full-service precision implant dentistry services

SUMO can help organizations streamline appointment-setting 24/7/365 from any device. It can be used to easily deploy "Schedule Appointment" buttons on websites, social media pages and in mass email campaigns, eliminating the frustration of having to wait for personal assistance.

"Appointment automation delivers numerous benefits for businesses, including employee productivity, customer satisfaction and, ultimately, revenue growth," said Jason North, CEO and founder of SUMO Scheduler. "Our recent customer acquisitions represent a wide range of industries, spanning B2B, B2C and even nonprofit organizations. SUMO's fluid design, ease of implementation and lack of heavy customization requirements make it the right choice for organizations of all sizes to attract and retain customers."

The global appointment-scheduling software market was valued at $160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach $360 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.1 percent between 2019 and 2024.

SUMO runs in the cloud as a mobile-friendly, software-as-a-service solution. To schedule a call with a scheduling expert at SUMO Scheduler, go here .

About SUMO Scheduler

SUMO is trusted by industry leaders around the globe as a tool to "Attract and Retain" customers. We do this with "Appointment Scheduling that Powers Every Conversation" for your customer-facing employees. SUMO is deployed across seven industries and has strong use cases in sales, marketing, customer success, account management and customer support, to name a few. Our clients understand manual appointment scheduling is a source of lost revenue and customer attrition, is ripe for human error and is generally a waste of time and resources. By completely automating appointment scheduling 24/7/365, on any device, SUMO has helped organizations increase appointment volume, revenue and customer satisfaction. As the only solution built 100% native on Salesforce®, SUMO meets the security, scalability and compliance needs of enterprise organizations. Our core mission at SUMO is to give our clients back their most valuable resource… time.

