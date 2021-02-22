SumRidge Partners Taps SS&C for Compliance Support

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that SumRidge Partners, LLC (SumRidge) has selected SS&C's Risk & Compliance Intelligence Platform (RCI), a leading web-based account, portfolio and transaction monitoring compliance platform. The fixed income market maker will be using the platform to manage FINRA market manipulation and Reg NMS surveillance requirements.

"SS&C has a proven track record in delivering easy-to-use, effective and accessible compliance solutions," said Katherine Shim, SumRidge Chief Compliance Officer. "RCI is highly flexible, easy to implement, and gives us access to comprehensive compliance test libraries to support our business."

RCI provides detailed surveillance and analysis of all transactions, orders, account activity and holdings across an organization. SumRidge will use RCI's automated surveillance capability, powered by an extensive library of pre-configured and customizable compliance tests supporting FINRA, SEC, and AML regulations. The platform integrates data across the firm in a single compliance environment, optimizing day-to-day compliance operations.

"We are pleased SumRidge turned to us to deliver on their complex compliance requirements," said Michael Megaw, Managing Director, Regulatory Services. "Our RCI platform sets a new standard for the industry, ensuring broker-dealers, investment advisors and asset managers have cost-effective, customizable ways of managing their workflows."

About SumRidge Partners, LLC

SumRidge Partners LLC is a top ranked principal based fixed income market maker, specializing in high yield and investment grade corporate bonds, municipal bonds, institutional preferred securities and emerging market bonds. SumRidge Partners was formed in 2010 following the aftermath of the financial crisis and subsequent liquidity shortfall that occurred within fixed income trading; operating as a premier, electronic based fixed income market maker. SumRidge uses its own balance sheet to facilitate flow trading, ensuring instantaneous execution for our diverse client base. SumRidge currently ranks among the top liquidity providers on most major electronic bond exchanges, leveraging the firm's technological strengths and an experienced sales and trading team.

For more information about SumRidge, visit www.sumridge.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

