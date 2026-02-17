Sumsub Debuts AI Copilot to Transform Compliance Workflows and Fraud Investigations

"Summy", the first platform-native compliance AI Copilot, delivers clear, actionable insights from platform data inside Sumsub's workflow, enabling faster and explainable decisions without black-box automation.

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global verification and fraud prevention leader, today announced the launch of its new Summy AI Copilot ("Summy"), the first platform-native AI agent for compliance and fraud teams. Fully integrated into the Sumsub platform, Summy transforms complex, real-time case data into clear, actionable insights within existing workflows, enabling investigators and compliance officers to make faster, smarter decisions without leaving the platform.

Summy was first introduced as an AI Assistant within Sumsub's Case Management solution last year, where it equipped financial crime teams to manage growing alert volumes by prioritizing key risk signals and shortening investigation cycles. The new release evolves Summy from a case-focused assistant into an AI Copilot spanning the entire Sumsub platform, now supporting a broader set of compliance and fraud workflows.

This launch comes amid a surge in sophisticated fraud attacks. According to Sumsub's Identity Fraud Report 2025-2026 , multi-step, resource‑intensive schemes powered by AI increased 180% year‑on‑year globally in 2025. At the same time, global regulators are tightening anti‑scam and AI‑related rules—from the EU Artificial Intelligence Act to Singapore's Protection from Scams Act—raising expectations for transparency and documentation, while pressing compliance teams to make well-reasoned decisions in a more timely manner.

Embedded across the Sumsub platform via an AI chat interface, Summy is a large language model‑based AI Copilot that works entirely through plain‑language queries. Designed for compliance officers, risk managers, and fraud investigators, it delivers precise, audit‑ready outputs grounded in Sumsub data, ensuring decisions are traceable and well-documented within existing workflows. Operating within thresholds and controls set by compliance teams, Summy keeps AI-driven actions aligned with established policies, eliminating black-box automation and ensuring decisions remain under human control. In practice, it significantly reduces manual analysis and accelerates case handling, helping risk and compliance teams achieve productivity gains of up to three times, on average.

Key capabilities of Summy include:

Provides structured, market-specific guidance on regulatory requirements and workflow design, aligned with the latest rules and expectations. Case summaries: Summarizes complex cases and alerts into concise overviews that highlight key risk signals and suggested next steps, supporting quicker and more consistent decisions.

"Summy has become an integral part of our daily operations, providing our team with rapid clarity on compliance workflows and product usage without relying on lengthy documentation or manual support requests," said Svetlana Shchennikova, KYC Product Ops Lead, Mercuryo. "The AI Copilot frees up capacity for deeper analysis of more complex, high-impact decisions. While human expertise remains central to our process, Summy has proven to be a reliable first point of reference for compliance and product inquiries."

"Unlike autonomous AI systems that make opaque decisions, Summy is designed as a supporting AI agent for compliance teams, not a substitute for them. All decisions remain under human control, without sacrificing reliability, traceability, or accountability," said Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub. "With Summy and our recently launched AI Agent Verification , we are investing in an AI ecosystem where agents are explainable, tied to real accountability, and built to help businesses stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud."

For more information about Sumsub's Summy AI Copilot, visit: https://sumsub.com/summy-ai-copilot/

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring – quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance. Sumsub also invests in responsible AI innovation through its AI Academic Program, forming alliances with top academia and institutions globally to enhance the world's resilience against AI-powered fraud.

