Sumsub Unveils Industry-First Deepfake Detection in Video Identification

News provided by

Sumsub

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, has launched an industry-first Deepfake Detection feature integrated into its Video Identification solution. This comes as AI-powered fraud increasingly targets businesses, not just individual users. 

Continue Reading
Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, has launched an industry-first Deepfake Detection feature integrated into its Video Identification solution.
Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, has launched an industry-first Deepfake Detection feature integrated into its Video Identification solution.

Sumsub's 2023 Identity Fraud Report revealed a 10x increase in the number of deepfakes detected globally across all industries from 2022 to 2023, with crypto and fintech jointly constituting 96% of these cases. Deepfake incidents in the fintech sector increased by 700% in 2023 compared to the previous year, underscoring the importance of ensuring malicious actors are screened out during verification processes.

Sumsub's Deepfake Detection feature represents a significant leap forward in combating AI-driven identity fraud, particularly as fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated. In the last year, Sumsub carried out over a million video identity checks for firms, securely verifying their clients' end-users. Along the way, Sumsub's AI and ML team noticed a pattern in video verification interviews being susceptible to deepfake attacks, and therefore decided to reinforce its existing Video Identification solution with the Deepfake Detection feature.    

This follows the launch of Sumsub's enhanced Deepfake Detection Solution, embedded in its in-house Liveness product. Unlike methods that focus on detecting deepfakes within static images or recorded videos, Sumsub's new solution operates in real-time during video interviews, further securing the identification process. The enhanced deepfake detection technology is designed to identify and thwart fraudsters attempting to manipulate real-time video interviews for malicious purposes.

Video identity verification is mandatory in a number of jurisdictions, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Estonia. However, it can also be used as a reputable last resort for user verification in most markets, when businesses want to assure an additional layer of security during onboarding. Therefore, it's crucial firms can detect deepfakes throughout this process. 

Deepfake videos can be used by scammers to manipulate victims, as recently seen in Hong Kong, where a multinational company lost US$25.6 million (HK$200 million) due to an employee being deceived by a digitally created version of a company executive during a video conference call.

"AI technology and its risks aren't new, and we've spent many years developing deepfake detection tools long before they were thrust into the mainstream. As AI technologies advance, so do the tools available to fraudsters. Unfortunately, cases like these will continue to occur, making our first-of-its-kind solution that embeds deepfake detection into real-time video identification so imperative for the security of businesses and consumers alike," said Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub. 

"We're frequently seeing increasing demand from our clients to carry out video interviews, so we understand the importance of ensuring these are completely secure. Video Identification is often viewed as the ultimate defense against fraud during onboarding, but as deepfake technology evolves, trusting our eyes during live video is no longer foolproof. To address this, we're actively enhancing our detection capabilities. As deepfakes continue to impact business operations, as well as everyday individuals, we are committed to working continuously to expand our detection capabilities to protect firms and their clients," added Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI & ML at Sumsub

For more information, please visit: https://sumsub.com/products/ 

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, Flutter, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

SOURCE Sumsub

Also from this source

Sumsub Research: Global Deepfake Incidents Surge Tenfold from 2022 to 2023

Sumsub Research: Global Deepfake Incidents Surge Tenfold from 2022 to 2023

Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform, today released its third annual Identity Fraud Report. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of...
Sumsub Boosts Pass Rates by 37% for Non-Regulated and Regulated Businesses with Its Refined Global Database Verification

Sumsub Boosts Pass Rates by 37% for Non-Regulated and Regulated Businesses with Its Refined Global Database Verification

Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform, today announces the latest advancements to its Global Database Verification solution, designed for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.