Sumwalt Anderson Wins Two Multi-Million Cases for Injured Workers in North Carolina

One worker suffered toxic exposure to nitrogen in an air filtration system leak and another suffered severe spinal injuries in a fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumwalt Anderson, a Charlotte-based personal injury and workers' compensation law firm, won two significant cases on behalf of employees injured on the job. The large settlement amounts of $2 million in one case and $3.68 million in the other reflect the severity of the workers' injuries.

When a worker serviced a fire-suppressing air filtration system at a Cherryville, NC, plant, he inhaled nitrogen. His exposure to the leaking chemical caused severe brain injuries due to oxygen deprivation.

The man suffered an episode similar to a stroke, and other brain injuries, including hemorrhaging. He was hospitalized, spent 38 days in inpatient rehabilitation and needs 24-hour supervisory care, also termed "attendant care," at home.

Attorney Lauren Walker of Sumwalt Anderson represented the worker. Among the damages sought in the $2 million settlement was compensation for both medical costs and attendant care.

Sumwalt Anderson has won several significant work injury cases where settlements included compensation for care and supervision needed by an injured party over an extended period, if not indefinitely.

Mark Sumwalt, a Partner at the firm, says, "These ground-breaking victories paved the way for success in this brain injury case. All costs of attendant care our client requires are part of this settlement. Now, he can focus on his health needs rather than worrying about how he'll pay for his care."

In another victory for the law firm, Sumwalt, along with co-counsel from another firm, won $3.68 million for their client who was injured at work. The man fell while carrying a tarp in a chicken processing plant. He suffered severe spinal injuries, including functional quadriplegia. Since his release from the hospital, the man requires 24-hour attendant care.

In this important case, the attorneys secured payment for attendant care in a $3 million settlement. This settlement also included an additional $680,000.00 Medicare set aside trust funded by defendants.

Initially, his insurer denied the injured worker's claim, but his attorneys prevailed in litigation before the North Carolina Insurance Commission to direct the company to provide compensation for his on-going care before the case was settled.

