Sun & Ski Announces MS150 Partnership

"We are truly excited to participate in this ride once again and support such an important cause," said Karl Salz, EVP and COO at Sun & Ski. "We always have a blast and are honored to lend our cycling expertise to advance the cause of funding Multiple Sclerosis research."

Since 2001, Sun & Ski has fielded an official cycling team that has raised over $4.6 million to aid in driving MS research and delivering vital services to those who face the challenges of MS.

"The MS150 ride is one of my favorite events of the year," said Sun & Ski bike buyer and MS150 bike shop committee member Kevin Porter. "The volunteers are great, and the energy is high. It is truly a spectacular event."

In addition to mechanical and fundraising support, Sun & Ski has sponsored numerous training rides and will be sponsoring rest stops and co-sponsoring a smoothie truck with Columbia for all riders at the LaGrange midway stop.

About Sun & Ski

Since 1980, Sun & Ski has specialized in making outdoor dreams come true by providing quality merchandise, exceptional service and outstanding values. Originally a ski and snowboard shop that sold cycling and outdoor gear in the summer, Sun & Ski now has grown to include stores throughout the country dedicated to satisfying the needs of a wide array of active lifestyle customers.

