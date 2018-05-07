Sun & Ski Announces National Bike Month Giveaway

Established in 1956, National Bike Month celebrates cycling in the United States by showcasing the benefits of bicycling and encouraging an increase in riders. Sun & Ski is pleased to support this mission by matching riders with a brand new bike from one of the many brands and styles that Sun & Ski carries, ranging from road and mountain to cruisers and commuter bikes. Sun & Ski hopes to highlight the many ways bicycles can be enjoyed.

"Biking to work or school or even just for fun has a lot of benefits," said Sun & Ski bike buyer Kevin Porter. "Cycling can help you save money, get in better shape, and improve the environment, and as a bonus, cycling is really fun!"

Last year, four lucky winners rode away with new bikes. Sun & Ski is excited to once again give customers a chance to win one of the bikes and experience the joys of bike riding or upgrading their current bike.

"Giving away bicycles during National Bike Month is a great way to share the benefits of cycling," said Karl Sal, EVP and COO at Sun & Ski. "We want to encourage more people to get out on their bikes and enjoy the great outdoors."

For the week of May 14-18, cyclists are encouraged to ride their bikes to work or school for National Bike to Work Week 2018. Bike to work day is Friday, May 18.

About Sun & Ski

Since 1980, Sun & Ski has specialized in making outdoor dreams come true by providing quality merchandise, exceptional service and outstanding values. Originally a ski and snowboard shop that sold cycling and outdoor gear in the summer, Sun & Ski now has grown to include stores throughout the country dedicated to satisfying the needs of a wide array of active lifestyle customers.

