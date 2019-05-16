Sun & Ski Sports Celebrates National Bike Month with "Bike A Week Sweepstakes"

HOUSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, National Bike Month is taking the U.S. by storm, and Sun & Ski Sports is once again excited to help spearhead the action.

Every week during the month of May, Sun & Ski Sports will award one lucky entrant with a brand-new featured bike. No purchase is necessary to enter.

"Our responsibility each year is to introduce as many people as possible to the joy and benefits of cycling," said Karl Salz, Sun & Ski Sports President. "On top of being a healthy, consistent form of exercise, bicycles make for the most efficient, environmentally friendly form of self-transportation."

For the week of May 6–12, the first winner will win a Haro Flightline One Mountain Bike. During the week of May 13–19, customers can enter for a chance to take home an Orbea Alma H50 Mountain Bike. On May 20, everyone has yet another chance to win a Cannondale Quick 8. And starting May 27 until the end of the month, a Sun Drifter 3-Speed Cruiser is the last bike for the National Bike Month Giveaway.

"These are some of the most coveted bicycles the industry offers," said Sun & Ski Sports Bike Buyer Kevin Porter. "We want to get people excited about the sport. Giving our top bikes away each year builds awareness for the right reasons."

More notable dates for National Bike Month include Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 8,

Bike to Work Week May 13–19, and Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 17.

Contestants can keep up with winners on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by following the hashtag #bikeaweeksweeps. To enter the weekly contest and shop industry-best deals, visit https://www.sunandski.com/nationalbikemonth.

About Sun & Ski Sports

Sun & Ski Sports has specialized in making outdoor dreams come true by providing quality merchandise, exceptional service, and outstanding values since 1980. Originally a ski and snowboard shop that sold cycling and outdoor gear in the summer, Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include stores across the country and remains dedicated to satisfying the needs of active lifestyle customers.

