Sun & Ski Sports to Open Store at Arundel Mills Mall

The new store will be 30,000 square feet and offer customers the gear they need for whatever their adventure may be. Ranging from specialized gear such as skis, snowboards, bikes, and running shoes, to everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, and drinkware, no matter the adventure, Sun & Ski Sports has the customer covered.

The Hanover, Maryland location will be one of the largest specialty outdoor retail stores in the mid Atlantic, carrying

Also included will be a full-service ski, snowboard, and bike shop, offering professional services from bike tune-ups to mounting bindings on a ski or snowboard. This gives the customer a complete experience for their adventures. Services will also include rentals for skis, snowboards, and a Junior Ski & Snowboard Seasonal Rental program.

Excluding holidays, hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Sun & Ski Sports – Arundel Mills will offer some of the most trusted and leading outdoor brands, including Cannondale, Columbia, Patagonia, The North Face, Burton, Hey Dude, Hoka, Kuhl, Billabong, and more.

"Sun & Ski Sports aims to be where our customers live and play," says Sun & Ski Sports President Karl Salz, "We're excited to be bringing one of our largest product and service assortments to the Baltimore area. Our presence at Arundel Mills will allow us to continue to help our customers get the gear they need for unforgettable experiences."

Along with bringing the adventures closer to their customers, the opening of this location will also bring many jobs to Arundel Mills Mall. There are multiple full or part-time positions available with training provided along with benefits for eligible positions. More information on roles can be found HERE .

To follow progress on the new store, follow their website and social media:

Sunandski.com/arundel-mills

Facebook.com/sunandskiArundel

Instagram.com/sunandskiArundel

Twitter.com/sunskiArundel

Sun & Ski Sports – Arundel Mills

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, #B-2

Hanover, MD 21076

443-266-2551

About Sun & Ski Sports

Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. Sun & Ski Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey – to be where you live and play. Their trademark experience has placed the company at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include 31 stores in 12 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com , yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. They specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance their customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities, including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim, and more.

