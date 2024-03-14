Sun & Ski Sports Unveils the Future of Winter Sports at Snow Expo '24 in Salt Lake City

Join Us for an Exclusive In-Store Experience:

In addition to exclusive product reveals, Snow Expo 2024 offers exciting giveaways, including snowboards, snowboard boots, goggles, jackets, and helmets, as well as the opportunity to meet representatives from top outdoor brands.

This premier gathering will showcase the latest products from industry giants such as Salomon, Blizzard, Tecnica, Dynastar, Lange, Elan, K2, Nordica, Rossignol, Burton, Ride, Never Summer, Spyder, Helly Hansen, Mountain Hardware, Boulder Gear, and Volcom. It will give attendees a sneak peek into the hottest skis, snowboards, and apparel for 2025, offering an exclusive glimpse into the future of winter sports.

Win a VIP On-Snow Experience:

In addition to the in-store event, Sun & Ski Sports is offering attendees the chance to win an exclusive on-snow demo experience at the renowned Solitude Mountain Resort. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will allow 3 winners plus a guest to test the newest gear on the slopes, providing a real-world perspective on the performance and innovation of the 2024-2025 product lines.

Enter to win a VIP On-Snow Experience at Snow Expo 2024. Don't miss out on this premier showcase for mountain enthusiasts!

Event Schedule:

Wednesday, March 20th and Thursday, March 21st

9 AM – 2 PM: On-the-Hill Product Demo at Solitude Mountain Resort

Experience the thrill of testing out the latest ski and snowboard equipment firsthand at Solitude Mountain Resort. Enter to win on SunandSki.com.



6 PM – 9 PM: Meet Representatives from Your Favorite Brands and Learn About New Technology

Join us at Sun & Ski Sports located at 6262 S State St, Murray UT 84107, for an evening of mingling with industry insiders. Discover the cutting-edge technology behind next year's hottest gear and connect with representatives from leading brands.



"We're excited to host Snow Expo 2024 and bring together snow sports enthusiasts for a celebration of winter activities," says Sicily Dickenson, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun & Ski Sports. "This event is a unique opportunity for attendees to demo next year's gear, learn from industry experts, and connect with fellow outdoor fanatics in the stunning state of Utah."

Special Guest Alert: Dave Downing!

We're beyond excited to announce that Dave Downing, the legendary snowboarder and industry pioneer, will join us. Known for his innovative contributions to snowboarding, Dave will share his insights and maybe a few stories from the slopes. This is your chance to meet a true snowboarding icon and get inspired for your next adventure.

Sun & Ski Sports

6262 S State St,

Murray, Utah 84107

Across from Fashion Place Mall

Event Date & Time: March 20-21, 2024, 6-9 PM

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.sunandski.com/snowexpo24.

About Us:

Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been a leading specialty outdoor retailer dedicated to inspiring adventure. With 33 stores in 13 states, Sun & Ski Sports offers a nationwide presence while maintaining a small store feel. Renowned for their expertise in the industry, Sun & Ski Sports specializes in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories for a wide range of outdoor activities, ensuring customers receive high-quality gear and expert advice for unforgettable expeditions. Committed to helping customers live active lifestyles year-round, Sun & Ski Sports is your go-to destination for all your outdoor adventures.

Join Us!

We invite you to join us at Snow Expo '24 to witness the future of winter sports. Whether you're a seasoned pro, a casual enthusiast, or a media member, this event promises to offer something for everyone. For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://www.sunandski.com/snowexpo24.

Media Contact:

Kimberly D.B. Johnson

Director of Performance Marketing

Sun & Ski Sports

281-207-3613

[email protected]

https://www.sunandski.com/snowexpo24

