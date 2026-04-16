Sun Auto Announces 89th Plaza location with Opening in Kentucky

New store at 3301 Hayden Road brings tire service, automotive repair, and fast routine maintenance to local drivers

Addition marks Plaza Tire Service's 8th Kentucky location and 89th overall

OWENSBORO, Ky., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Tire Service has officially opened a new location at 3301 Hayden Road in Owensboro, giving local drivers a new destination for trusted automotive maintenance and repair.

The new store marks Plaza Tire Service's 8th location in Kentucky, its 89th overall, continuing the brand's growth in communities across the region while expanding convenient access to automotive care in the Owensboro area.

The team at Plaza Tire Service’s new Owensboro location is ready to deliver trusted, convenient automotive care. Plaza Tire Service is now open in Owensboro, Kentucky, bringing trusted automotive care and convenient service to local drivers.

As part of the Sun Auto Network, the new Owensboro Plaza Tire Service location also brings customers expanded benefits like 24/7 online appointment scheduling, digital vehicle inspections, nationwide warranties and access to leading tire brands.

Other services include:

Fast Tire replacement and repair

Oil changes

Brake service

Wheel alignments

Batteries

Preventative maintenance

"Our goal is to make automotive care easier and more convenient for the communities we serve," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President. "With this new Owensboro location, we're excited to give local drivers another trusted option for everything from quick maintenance to comprehensive vehicle care."

Plaza Tire Service built its reputation delivering dependable service, transparent communication and a customer-first experience, values that continue at the new Owensboro store.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.