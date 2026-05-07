Sun Auto Network Expands in Houston and Missouri

Strengthens coverage in Texas through the acquisition and rebrand of a Service Street location in Cypress, now operating as Sun Auto Tire & Service. This store marks the 127 th location in Texas and the 91 st Sun Auto Tire & Service location.

location in Texas and the 91 Sun Auto Tire & Service location. New Plaza Tire Service location in Ozark represents the 48th location in Missouri and the 89th Plaza Tire Service overall, expanding presence in Missouri.

MESA, Ariz., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto continues to grow across key regional markets with the acquisition and rebrand of Service Street Tire & Auto Repair in Cypress, Texas, and the opening of a new Plaza Tire Service in Ozark, Missouri.

A newly acquired Service Street store in Cypress, TX officially joined the Sun Auto Network on May 4, opening as Sun Auto Tire & Service. The expansion adds to the company's presence in the Greater Houston market.

Service Street in Cypress is now Sun Auto Tire & Service, expanding coverage in the Greater Houston market as part of the Sun Auto Network’s 575+ nationwide locations.

At the same time, Plaza Tire Service has opened a new storefront in Ozark, MO strengthening its reach in southwest Missouri and expanding automotive service to the Springfield metro area.

As a part of the Sun Auto Network, both operations build on their established reputations with added tools and support. These include 24/7 online appointment scheduling and digital vehicle inspections, all guided by the company's Driver Commitment centered on clarity, confidence, and customer care.

"Texas and Missouri continue to be important markets for our network," said Chris Tavaras, Senior Vice President Operations. "These additions allow us to deepen our presence in both regions while continuing to deliver the consistent, high-quality service our customers expect."

Both sites offer a full range of automotive care, including an array of top tire brands with a price match guarantee, alignments, brake service, oil changes, batteries, diagnostics and preventative maintenance.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc.